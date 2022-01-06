Jose Mari Beristain Bengochea,

December 4, 1945 – Dece,ber 28, 2021

Jose Mari Beristain Bengochea, 76, of Henderson, Nevada passed away on December 28, 2021, while in the hospital following shoulder surgery after devoting years of hard physical work to support his family. Born to Juan Beristain and Balbina Bengoechea in Markina, Bizkaia on December 4, 1945, Jose Mari was proud of his Basque roots and dear family and friends in the Basque Country. In 1958, Jose Mari emigrated to Gooding, Idaho with his mother; brother, Juan and sister, Miren to join his father who had been in Idaho for ten years working as a sheepherder. Jose Mari worked hard to learn English and the ways to be successful in America, but he never forgot his Basque roots and was committed to preserving Basque culture in his home and with the broader community.

Jose Mari graduated from Elko High School in 1965 where he was known for being the tough Captain of the football team and when not breaking records on the field, he was running around with his friends, The Growlers. Jose Mari entered the US Marine Corps where he spent three years, including 13 months in Vietnam where his helmet read "Euzkaldunak Danak Bat" and he relished the brownies his ama would mail him. In 1968, he was proud to receive his American citizenship and soon after he settled in Las Vegas to start his successful construction business, J.B. Pool Steel. Jose Mari was known for his extraordinary work ethic and as the first licensed rebar installer in Las Vegas, he worked tirelessly to succeed. When not hard at work at his desk or "in the hole", Jose Mari could be found playing tennis with his best friends the Jaialai players or playing soccer. Most of all, Jose Mari would do anything for those he loved especially his three children, Amaya, Andoni, and Argia. In 1995, Jose Mari married the love of his life, Michele Paoletti, and they were inseparable. They loved to have their family and friends over for dinners and Super Bowl parties full of great food, wine, patxaran, and, on days when Athletic Bilbao won, the best cigars. Jose Mari loved to travel and always had an ikurrina on him in familiar places like Elko and Boise or even when on an iceberg in Antarctica. Jose Mari was one of the founders and longtime president of the Lagun Onak Las Vegas Basque Club and was a role model for how to perpetuate Basque values and pride for our culture and language thousands of miles away from the Basque Country. Jose Mari was exceptionally proud of his five grandchildren, Devun, Mari, Iñaki, Izar and Itxaso who will always remember Aitxitxe's paella, JB-isms, comedic timing, and singing The Beatles while driving together. Bere bizitza gure indarra. Betirako gure bihotzetan. Urrun izanik, gertu gaudelako. A memorial service for Jose Mari will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121. A live video stream will be available for those unable to attend. A reception will immediately follow at the Anthem Country Club, 1 Club Side Dr., Henderson, NV 89052. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Jose Mari Beristain Basque Studies Memorial Scholarship" at Boise State University.