Joseph Laurie Allred

October 16, 1942 – June 16, 2021

Joseph Laurie Allred was born on October 16, 1942 in Salt Lake City to Rulon and Mabel Allred. Joe died at 11:22 pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at BrightStar Care on Summerset in Boise, Idaho. His wife, Julie, and son, Dan, were at his side when he passed. Joe valiantly fought a long battle with Parkinson's disease, COPD and osteoporosis.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, Julie; son, Daniel David (Tamera) Allred and daughter, Debra Lynn Allred. He was "Papa" to his grandchildren: A'Lesha Michelle (Steve) Hemphill, Ryan Thomas Allred, Lauren Taylor (DJ) Devore and Devin Lynn Fisher. Papa adored his great-granddaughter, Holly Marie Hemphill and baby boy Hemphill who is to arrive in August. Joe was loved by his siblings: David (Terry) Allred, Jared (Joanne) Allred, Dorothy (Bruce-deceased) Solomon, Gary (Bonnie) Allred and youngest brother, Rob (Kayleen) Allred. He is survived by many loved half brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Joe's large extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jamie Lee Allred and several half brothers and sisters and his former wife, Marla Achurra, the mother of his two oldest children. Joe and Marla married in 1962. They spent over 20 years together in Elko, NV.

In early 1985, Joe met Julie James Easley on a blind date. From that day they became inseparable. Joe proposed and married Julie in July. Shortly after they were married and much to Jamie's delight, Joe adopted her. Joe and Julie shared their love and lives together for more than 36 years.

Joe came to know the Lord in his later years. That relationship gave him a hope and peace he had never experienced.

Joe loved life, family, friends, the outdoors and all sports. He was a skilled and dedicated athlete who excelled at sports his entire life. He especially enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was either on a fishing trip with his brothers or friends or planning his next fishing adventure. Joe went on many fishing trips all over the western US, Florida and Mexico. Joe especially loved going with his "Juls" to her home state of Alaska for outdoor adventures and fishing for salmon and halibut.

Joe went to work at Slim Olson's while he was still attending Elko High School. He graduated in 1961 and he started working at the Nevada Youth Training Center as a counselor. He served an integral role in developing the NYTC's Hot Shot firefighting crew. This sparked his passion for service to others. Joe embraced firefighting, training and mentoring others. He tested for and was hired to be a firefighter for the Nevada Division of Forestry. His first assignment was in Spring Creek, Nevada. He was POST certified and responsible for fire prevention, training, all-emergencies response and fire scene investigation for incidents in Elko County. He was promoted to different positions and lastly was the Fire Management Officer for the State of Nevada in Elko. Joe especially loved establishing, training and working with volunteer fire departments across the county. In his last few years of service, he worked in Carson City, NV with the Division of Emergency Management as their training and operations officer. He provided training and served in all capacities including Incident Commander on several "overhead" teams on the largest fires in the western United States and often went to Alaska on month-long deployments.

Joe's family would like to thank those who cared for him over the last several years. It was your loving support for Joe and our family that helped us through this difficult time and gives us peace.

There will be two services to celebrate Joe's life: Wednesday, June 30th at 2:00 PM at New Hope Nazarene Church and Wednesday, July 7th at 1:00 PM at Elko Nazarene Church. Remembrances may be left for Joe's family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.