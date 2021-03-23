Judy Jackson Hess

June 24, 1948 – March 14, 2021

Judy was born June 24, 1948 in Reno, Nevada to Bob and Doris Jackson. At the age of two, Judy and the Jackson family relocated to Elko, Nevada. Judy attended schools in Elko and graduated from Elko High School in 1966. While in school, Judy proved to be a good student and participated in many academic and team activities. She was excellent at tumbling and performed at many school events with the Elko High tumbling team. Out of school, Judy was active in the Rainbow Girls club and she hosted many "garage dances" that were always a hit. After graduating high school, Judy attended a college of cosmetology in Los Angeles. After graduating and receiving her license, Judy returned to Elko and set up shop in a local beauty parlor. Judy worked in the beauty industry for 5 years and established a very good client base. Wanting a change, Judy moved to Sparks, Nevada with her future husband Richard Brannen, "Dick" and Judy were married in 1980. They lived in Sparks until Judy's mother came to live with them in 1991 when, at her mother's request, they moved to Fernley. Dick passed away in 2001 leaving Judy to take care of her mother until her mother passed in November 2007. Judy lived alone in Fernley until she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Brad Hess, in 2015. The two were soon married, enjoyed a rekindled love and travelled together all over the United States as well as Internationally.

In 2017, Judy was diagnosed with throat cancer and endured successful treatment but in late 2020 the cancer returned. By the time she was able to get in to see a specialist, the cancer had spread to her throat, lungs and bones. She fought a courageous battle to the end and passed away in the early morning hours of March 14, 2021.

Judy is predeceased by her parents Bob and Doris Jackson. She is survived by her husband Bradley Hess of Lincoln, California and her brother Stan (Kim) Jackson of Lamoille, Nevada.

Judy's ashes will be spread at her favorite spot in Lake Tahoe at her request. Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.