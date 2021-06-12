June McCarthy Whitaker

August 2, 1932 – March 29, 2021

June left us on March 29, 2021 to be with our lord. June was born in Lovelock NV on August 2, 1932. She married Bill Whitaker May 2, 1951 in Fallon NV. Bill and June lived on many of the family's ranches in Northern NV. The last one was the Haystack Ranch north of Elko. They sold the ranch in 1976 and moved to Oregon.

June is survived by her children Will, Dave, Kris, and Tammy; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and son Jim.

A church service was held June 7 for June at the Baptist Church in Summerville, Oregon.