Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
june McCarthy Whitaker
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

June McCarthy Whitaker

August 2, 1932 – March 29, 2021

June left us on March 29, 2021 to be with our lord. June was born in Lovelock NV on August 2, 1932. She married Bill Whitaker May 2, 1951 in Fallon NV. Bill and June lived on many of the family's ranches in Northern NV. The last one was the Haystack Ranch north of Elko. They sold the ranch in 1976 and moved to Oregon.

June is survived by her children Will, Dave, Kris, and Tammy; 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and son Jim.

A church service was held June 7 for June at the Baptist Church in Summerville, Oregon.


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry to hear you have lost your mother. Prayers for you and yours.
Mary L Culley
June 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Ora
June 16, 2021
My sincerest condolences. I liked June,and the family was most generous to Sheldon who loved to hunt on the Haystack. Blessings to all of you. "Cooky"
Thelma Homer
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results