Katherine Darlene (Richie) Bardsley

July 19, 1934 – September 19, 2021

Katherine Darlene was born in Elko, Nevada to a widowed mother and spent the next 87 years of her life in the Sagebrush State. When her mother remarried, she and her older sister (Thelma Richie Homer) were raised in Elko by their maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Andersen. Graduating from high school in 1952, she began her working career as a legal secretary for Wright and Eardley. She married her childhood sweetheart, James R. Bardsley (d. June 20, 2020) subsequently moving to Reno, working for several law firms: Goldwater, Taber and Hill, Gordon Shelley and Pete Echeverria, and after moving to Carson City in the early 60's, she often free-lanced for the Bourne family (Singer Sewing Machine President) and Basil Woon, ( a wine and travel writer/foreign correspondent) and many others. This accomplished woman walked through many doors on her journey through life, raising three children on the way, becoming an accredited Arthur Murray dance instructor, teaching ballroom dancing to several Girl Scout Troops. While holding down a daytime job and driving to and from the University of Nevada, she was proud of earning her Bachelor's Degree in Education, with an emphasis in English. Her first teaching job was in Yerington, so in 1971 she moved there. Later she moved back to her home in Carson and taught at Dayton Elementary and looking toward retirement, decided to acquire a Real Estate license to fill in her spare time. She retired as an educator, taking up her new profession full-time with zeal, integrity and the highest of ethics. She loved it and always went the extra mile for each and every client, continuing working full-time at Coldwell Banker as a Brokerales Agent until her death.

She advocated protection for all animals providing care and love for those most abused or neglected. Her home was their home, both inside and outside, and cats, dogs and chickens were welcomed with open hearts.

Darlene will be missed for her kindness, generosity, and unquestioned loyalty by all who knew her, but especially her children, Tara Bardsley Johnson (Kevin), James M. Bardsley (Shelli), both of Pocatello, Idaho, and Katie Bardsley Todd (Kelly) of Laramie, Wyoming. She was blessed with four grandsons, Aaron Johnson, Kiel Johnson, Matthew Bardsley and Nathan Bardsley and especially fond of her four great grandchildren all of Pocatello. She never missed birthdays, special occasions or holidays and was immensely proud of her family. They were her legacy and have much to live up to.

A service will be held at 1 pm on October 1st, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City, Nevada with Father Oliver Curen presiding. Reception immediately following at Union Tap House, 302 N. Carson Street, Carson City, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nevada Human Society, 549 Airport Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701 would be most appreciated.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations 775-888-6800