Kathleen Joy Godwin

August 10, 1936 – February 21, 2021

Kathleen Joy Rasmussen entered the world on August 10, 1936, the youngest of three children born to Earl and Grace Rasmussen. This auburn haired beauty was the apple of her daddy's eye. She held a special place in his heart and they formed a very close bond that continued until his death in 1973. Kathleen was also very close to her mother; she was her main care giver for several years before her mother's death.

The family moved from Downey, Idaho, to Caliente, Nevada, and Kathleen attended elementary school there. Lincoln County High School in Panaca was the high school for the area. During her school years Kathleen was very active, participating in girls' sports and cheerleading.

She was married at an early age to William Cantrell and her oldest child, Teri, was born when Kathleen was only 17 years old. However, that did not prevent her from finishing high school and graduating in 1954. She later married Larry Wilkinson, and had three more children: Vicki, Scott, and Steven. The family lived in Las Vegas, where Teri and Vicki attended elementary school. Kathleen's sister, Earlene, also lived in Las Vegas and the two sisters spent a lot of time together, raising their families. They had special nicknames for each other: one was George and the other was Henry. Her brother, Marvin, was someone that was very special to her. When he showed up in his red Chevy convertible everyone was so excited to see him. Uncle "Birdie" is what the children called him because his high school nickname was "Bird".

Kathleen worked in the casinos in downtown Las Vegas as a change girl. Talk about lifting weights. Those change belts were heavy. Back in those days the change girls wore contraptions around the waist that were full of coins to disburse out to the customers who needed change when playing the slot machines. Times have certainly changed.

Kathleen and Larry divorced and she married Charles Godwin who moved the family to Phoenix. Things were not stable and she moved to Mexican Hat, Utah, to be near her parents. From that point on she was a single parent with four children to take care of. And she did an amazing job of doing that. In 1965 the family relocated once again to Carlin, Nevada, when Carlin Gold Mining Company was getting started. Many families moved from Mexican Hat to Carlin for the mining opportunities because the uranium mine in Mexican Hat was closing down.

Kathleen worked for several employers through the years: Carlin Gold Mines, Ranch Inn Hotel and Casino, Commercial Hotel and Casino, Benny's Coffee Shop, Al Park Petroleum, Cavalier Café, Northern Nevada Machine Shop, Carlin 50/50 Garage, and Chem-Dry of Elko. She worked more than one job for many years to support her family. Kathleen worked as a bookkeeper for the most part and waitressed too, which she always said she liked the best. While she was never rich financially, she was extremely wealthy in love and giving. She was never stingy, always generous and never wasteful.

Kathleen's children and her grandchildren were the center of her universe. She loved and supported them through thick and thin, right or wrong. She had their backs. She was always there to love them. When her kids were in school she attended every game, event, performance, you name it. She was in the stands cheering them on. When Scott and Steve were younger, Kathleen would take them to the river and sit in her car while they duck hunted. They went deer hunting in her Toyota Corolla. Even as her children grew into adulthood, she was supportive and involved. She worked in the concession stand at the city park during co-ed softball season for several years with Joanie and Keith Fertig. She worked with Teri and Tasha in the carpet cleaning business with Chem-Dry.

She had many friends throughout the years and loved playing cards with several of them. She enjoyed bowling for many years in the Telescope Women's League, following her father's passion. In her retirement years, she was an avid member of the Carlin Open Door Senior Center, going to lunch every day and playing Bingo and cards in the afternoons. She looked forward each day to seeing her lunch "buddies". When COVID-19 came about, she stayed home, anxiously waiting for the time when she would feel comfortable socializing in public again. However, she continued to participate in the lunch program with delivery to her home every day.

Throughout her life Kathleen dealt with many health issues. Through all of them she didn't give up, and her determination and inner strength were paramount. She was a fighter to the end. On February 21, 2021, she departed from us, leaving behind warm memories and lots of love.

Her remaining family are: daughters Teri Feasel and Vicki Clark; sons Scott Wilkinson (Kim) and Steven Wilkinson; grandchildren Tasha Caple (Bill), Catlin Wilkinson and Colleen Shoaf (Bill); great-grandchildren Brady Liebsack (Dani), Abigail Caple, Ariah Martin, Hailey Martin, Liam Shoaf, Samuel Shoaf, Emmalyn Shoaf; great-great-grandchildren Cade Liebsack and Quentyn Liebsack; nieces Pam Rasmussen (Randy) and Nancy Earnhardt (LeAnn); nephew Ricky Earnhardt (Nancy); and many great and great-great nephews and nieces.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 5, at Burn's Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Rd., Elko, Nevada, at 2:00 p.m. Because of the pandemic there will be no social gathering following the service. If you wish to make a donation in honor of Kathleen, she recommends the Carlin Open Door Senior Center, PO Box 123 Carlin, NV 89822.