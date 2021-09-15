Keaton Michael Schomer

August 29, 1995 – September 5, 2021

Keaton Michael Schomer passed from this life to eternal life Sunday, September 5th, in Elko, NV at the age of 26. Keaton was born on August 29, 1995 in Elko, NV at Elko County General Hospital to Dwayne Schomer and Danielle Donohue. He grew up in Spring Creek, NV and graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2014. He moved to Boise Idaho when he was 20, where he stayed for a few years before returning to Elko in May of 2018.

Keaton's enthusiasm for life and eagerness to explore this world had him riding dirt bikes at 3 years old; fearless and geared up, doing laps around a track his dad made for him in their yard. He cherished his family and shared many of their passions, especially his dads. His parents always found a way to support any hobby and dream Keaton had. From the time he could walk he had a golf club in his hand, and his love of golf never diminished. He enjoyed thousands of rounds of golf with family and friends. He was an accomplished pitcher in Little League Baseball. He loved to fish and hunt, and harvested several trophies through the years. He was someone you wanted on your team.

Keaton's uncanny ability to remember lyrics and movie quotes never failed to deliver comic relief in the toughest of times. His laugh and smile will always be in our hearts. Keaton was a Mama's boy from beginning to end, he always had her back, and she was his best friend.

Keaton's passion for music ran deep, especially rap. He had hopes and dreams of making a break in the music industry, and he put a lot of energy into writing his beats.

Keaton is survived by his father Dwayne (Dawn) Schomer, his mother Danielle Donohue, his sister Braylen Schomer, grandparents Kathy (Bob) Stumpp and grandparents Ed and Carla Schomer. He is also survived by Aunts Randi (Wes) Targerson, Jennie Donohue, Uncles Kevin Schomer, Michael (Lynn) Schomer, Bryant Donohue and stepbrother and stepsister Landon and Taya, several great grandparents, and many cousins. Keaton was preceded and reunited in death with his grandfather Michael Rex Donohue, and his uncle Chad Michael Donohue.

Keaton's love for his family, friends, and life will be missed more than words could ever say. You will never be forgotten Keaton. This is our promise to you.

A graveside service will be held at the Elko City Cemetery on September 18, 2021 at 10am. There will be a reception directly after at Angel Park on West Sage Street.

"In the quest to be a man, you start to learn you need your family. If it wasn't for them, I'd be way closer to insanity."

- Mac Miller