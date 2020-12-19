Menu
Kenneth Dale Birdzell

October 10, 1946 – December 9, 2020

Kenneth Dale Birdzell from Wells, Nevada passed away Wednesday the 9th of December, 2020. Ken was born to V. W. "Mick" and Vivian (Supp) Birdzell, of Wells, Nevada. Ken grew up in Wells and graduated from Wells High School. He went on to study business at University of Arizona. "Pops" possessed a unique perspective on life and with a curiosity that drove him to travel all roads in front of him. His curiosity also underpinned his gregariousness. Ken loved to have long conversations with his family and friends; often over his favorite cigar. Just as much, he enjoyed chatting with acquaintances, old and new, sharing stories of life experiences and discussing the philosophy of everything.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Mick and Vivian Birdzell. He is survived by his three sons and their families: Robbie and Julie Martinez and their six children (Carson City, NV); Chris and Kristin Birdzell and their children, Lincoln and Devereux Birdzell (Elko, NV); and Tristan Birdzell and his partner Carrie Stephens (Austin, TX). He is also survived by his sister Karen (Birdzell) Olson and her husband, Clare, and their son, Andrew (Hill City, ID).

We would like to thank the staff at Highland Manor for their friendship and care for Ken. Also the special friendship of Marlu.


I´m so sorry to hear about Ava´s Ken passing away. My uncle Gordon and I met him at the manor. We ate dinner with Ken along with Gordon and Ava. Ava loved getting hugs from Ken and always asked about "her Ken". Condolences from Ava and I.
Diane Mendoza
December 24, 2020
