Kenneth Lee Olsen

March 13, 1949 – December 11, 2021

Kenneth Lee Olsen was born March 13, 1949 in Britt, Iowa to Daryl and Betty Olsen. As a child he moved to Houston and remained there for over 30 years. After meeting Mary in 1980, they settled down and began a family. Shortly thereafter they moved to Elko, NV where they raised their family. Ken loved being a part of the community and enjoyed bowling every week with friends and family. Ken's favorite past time was loading up the family and taking random road trips to anywhere the car would take him.

Throughout his 32 years in Elko, he worked for Elko General Hospital (NNRH), Red Lion, and lastly Coach until his passing. Ken and Mary had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary one week before his short illness and untimely passing.

Ken is survived by his wife of 40 years Mary; daughter, Lindsay (Chad) Gowin of Elko; son, Brian (Amanda) Olsen of Bluffdale, UT; and daughter, Stacey (Joe) DeBoer of Elko; grandchildren Annaleisia, Damion, Kalman, Aidyn, Ryker, Lydia, Tristan, Lexi, and Dominick; father Daryl Olsen of Clyde, TX; sister Denise (David) Reeder of Hawley, TX; Bertha (Charlie) Brannen of Elko; brother, Meredith Olsen of Clyde, TX; brother, Thomas Duran of Leadville, Co, and brother, Danny(Karla) Duran of Leadville, Co; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Olsen; father and mother-in-law Dennis and Teresina Duran; and sister, Viola Chacon.

Memorial services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 577 Walnut St., Elko, NV 89801 at 2 p.m. on January 22, 2022.