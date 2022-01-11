Menu
Kenneth Lee Olsen
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Kenneth Lee Olsen

March 13, 1949 – December 11, 2021

Kenneth Lee Olsen was born March 13, 1949 in Britt, Iowa to Daryl and Betty Olsen. As a child he moved to Houston and remained there for over 30 years. After meeting Mary in 1980, they settled down and began a family. Shortly thereafter they moved to Elko, NV where they raised their family. Ken loved being a part of the community and enjoyed bowling every week with friends and family. Ken's favorite past time was loading up the family and taking random road trips to anywhere the car would take him.

Throughout his 32 years in Elko, he worked for Elko General Hospital (NNRH), Red Lion, and lastly Coach until his passing. Ken and Mary had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary one week before his short illness and untimely passing.

Ken is survived by his wife of 40 years Mary; daughter, Lindsay (Chad) Gowin of Elko; son, Brian (Amanda) Olsen of Bluffdale, UT; and daughter, Stacey (Joe) DeBoer of Elko; grandchildren Annaleisia, Damion, Kalman, Aidyn, Ryker, Lydia, Tristan, Lexi, and Dominick; father Daryl Olsen of Clyde, TX; sister Denise (David) Reeder of Hawley, TX; Bertha (Charlie) Brannen of Elko; brother, Meredith Olsen of Clyde, TX; brother, Thomas Duran of Leadville, Co, and brother, Danny(Karla) Duran of Leadville, Co; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Olsen; father and mother-in-law Dennis and Teresina Duran; and sister, Viola Chacon.

Memorial services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 577 Walnut St., Elko, NV 89801 at 2 p.m. on January 22, 2022.


Published by Elko Daily on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
577 Walnut St., Elko, NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We had some great times and I wish I had seen you. I am sorry for your families lose and am sure you will be missed. You were a good friend and a great guy.
Truett Conway
Friend
January 31, 2022
Mary, we are so sorry for you and your family. Ken was 1 in a million and you were blessed to have spent 40 years together. He will be missed by many. Take care, you are in our prayers.
Mickal and Sarah Dean
January 20, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss Mary! I didn't know Ken well but I know he was a good man; after all he was married to a wonderful woman! My thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Love, Denise
Denise Waltrip
Friend
January 18, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Ken was a great man who always had a smile on his face and he took great care of his family. I´m glad I got to know him a little.
Crissy santillan
January 16, 2022
Mary"" So sorry to hear of Ken passing! Take care" prayers Are with you and all your family
Fred & Gloria
Friend
January 14, 2022
Mary keeping you and your family in my prayers & heart. Ken was always very kind and he always had a smile. Hugs to you and your family.
Renee Wright
January 12, 2022
I will miss uncle Ken, but know he and grandma are having a ball up there! Big hugs Aunt Mary, Stacey, Brian, and Lindsay. I love you all very much!
Jennifer Radke
Family
January 12, 2022
RIP Ken, condolences to all he leaves behind.
Chelly Olsen McDuffie
January 11, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. I will love you and miss you always. Much love to all of my family.
Denise Olsen Reeder
Family
January 11, 2022
Mary, please accept my sincerest condolences.
Jill Oswalt
January 11, 2022
