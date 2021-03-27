Kevin Dennis Jones

September 16, 1959 – March 24, 2021

Kevin Dennis Jones, age 61, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Kevin was born on September 16, 1959 in Owyhee, NV to George David Jones, Sr. and Karen Jessie Shaw. Kevin attended the Intermountain Inter –Tribal High School, and graduated May 15, 1980.

Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and gathering wood. He love working at the mines in heavy equipment, he also did carpentry work. Kevin met and married Marlene Dick July 9, 1988. They have two sons Jeremiah and Andrew Jones, both of Elko. Kevin has another son Darnell Rush who resides in Arizona. Kevin has seven sisters, Dana Lopez, Camille Kelly, Kim Jones, Candace Kelly, Deedra Jones, Sandra Egan and Joleen Jones. Kevin has four brothers George Jones, Jr, Bryant Jones, Bruce Jones and Isiah Jones. He has numerous nieces and nephews. Kevin is also a grandfather.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10:00AM at the Human Development Center (Gym), in Owyhee, NV.

Cremation was under the care of Rost Funeral Home in Mtn Home, ID.