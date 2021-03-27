Menu
Kevin Dennis Jones
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rost Funeral Home
500 No. 18th E
Mountain Home, ID

Kevin Dennis Jones

September 16, 1959 – March 24, 2021

Kevin Dennis Jones, age 61, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Kevin was born on September 16, 1959 in Owyhee, NV to George David Jones, Sr. and Karen Jessie Shaw. Kevin attended the Intermountain Inter –Tribal High School, and graduated May 15, 1980.

Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and gathering wood. He love working at the mines in heavy equipment, he also did carpentry work. Kevin met and married Marlene Dick July 9, 1988. They have two sons Jeremiah and Andrew Jones, both of Elko. Kevin has another son Darnell Rush who resides in Arizona. Kevin has seven sisters, Dana Lopez, Camille Kelly, Kim Jones, Candace Kelly, Deedra Jones, Sandra Egan and Joleen Jones. Kevin has four brothers George Jones, Jr, Bryant Jones, Bruce Jones and Isiah Jones. He has numerous nieces and nephews. Kevin is also a grandfather.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10:00AM at the Human Development Center (Gym), in Owyhee, NV.

Cremation was under the care of Rost Funeral Home in Mtn Home, ID.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Human Development Center (Gym)
Owyhee, NV
Funeral services provided by:
Rost Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Kevin, you will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known you. Travel well my friend. Terry Jr. sends his condolences to the family and will be unable to attend Kevin's memorial. You will all be in his thoughts n prayers.
Thedorna Henry
April 2, 2021
U are in my thoughts and prayers my condolences to the family. Kevin u will be missed
Vicky Delagrito
March 28, 2021
My condolences to YOU all. I will always remember the day I met you and the smile you had on your face from the happiness that you had gained from recovery. You were an amazing man and brought two amazing boys into this life. I pray for your journey to your next chapter in this world. You will never be forgotten
Crystal Cuilla
March 28, 2021
Sorry to hear about Kevins passing, was a good man, he will missed greatly. From the Stevens family.
Kim
March 27, 2021
Very sorry for your loss our condolences to the family, from the Temokes
Leman Temoke
March 27, 2021
I will always remember you, cuzin
Mandy Wolf Necklace
March 27, 2021
Sending condolences to family. May he have a safe journey. He will be missed.
Phyllis
March 27, 2021
So sorry for everyone´s loss. My condolences to Kevin´s family.
Tracy Jim
March 27, 2021
May God´s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Matthew 5:4
Lora
March 27, 2021
