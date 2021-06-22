Larry Ray Hendrixson

August 19, 1947 – June 12, 2021

Larry Ray Hendrixson, 73 of Elko, Nevada, Passed away on June 12th, 2021. Larry was born to parents Harley Hendrixson and Gladys Brenner, on August 19, 1947 in Allegan, Michigan. He Graduated from Otsego High School with a GED. Larry worked as a truck driver and a factory worker. He retired from the United States Armed Forces in 1969 as a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football and spending time with his family. Larry met Beverly Ann Austin in 1969. They were married on March 7, 1970 in Otsego, Michigan. Together they raised 2 children: Steven Ray Hendrixson and Stacy Ann Hughes. Larry is survived by Irwin August Henrixson, Nancy Marshall, Beverly Ann Austin, Steven Ray Hendrixson, Annette Carol Hendrixson, Roman David Hendrixson, Kade Luther Hendrixson, Stacy Ann Hughes, Timothy James Shilts, Crystal Rose Shilts, Caileigh Rose Shilts, Zayden Dominic James Shilts, Jennifer Allen, Joshua Allen, Alexander Allen, Adam Allen, Aron Allen, Skyler Allen, Braden Allen, Caleigh Allen, Jace Allen, Erin Harley Hendrixson, Mykala Rayann Hughes, Savanna Ray Hughes, and Dominic James Hughes. Larry was preceded in death by Darl Hendrixson Brother, Harley Hendrixson Father, Galdys Brenner Mother, Dale Hendrixson Brother.