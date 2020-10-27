Larry Joseph Renner

November 21, 1940-October 22, 2020

Larry Joseph Renner, 79, died on October 22, 2020 at his home in Lane County, Kansas. He was born on November 21, 1940 at Burlington, Colorado, the second child of Floyd & Elnora (Moos) Renner. Larry attended Smokey Angle Country School. After the family home burned down at Firstview the family moved to Cheyenne Wells where Larry finished the 8th grade at Scared Heart Catholic School. At the age of 14 he went to work full time. He spent the next few years working for local farmers and ranchers, breaking and trading horses, riding saddle broncs at amateur and RCA rodeos and competing in wild horse races. In 1960 Larry and his brother David, friends Nick and Adrian Mousel rode horseback from Cheyenne Wells, Colorado to Cheyenne, Wyoming to enter the Wild Horse Race at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Larry wrote a book about their adventures titled "90 Days In The Saddle".

Larry volunteered for the draft into the United States Army and did his basic training in San Antonio, Texas. He served as a Medic while stationed in Berlin, Germany. After his discharge he returned to Cortez, Colorado to work for Lynn Winbourn training horses at Wagon wheel Stables.

He married Shirley Lynn Winbourn on December 5, 1965 at Aztec, New Mexico. To this union 8 children were born: Sandy, infant twins, Michael & Michelene; infant twins, Joseph Lee & Joseph Dee; Ira, Stella and Molly. The family lived on their place north of Kit Carson, Colorado raising cattle and horses until 1980 when Larry took a job at the UU Bar Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. The family returned to Cheyenne Wells in 1981 where Larry tended cattle for various cattlemen and ranchers in Eastern Colorado and Western Kansas. In his later years he moved to Jiggs, Nevada to work on the Triangle L/Rother Ranch with his son, Ira. He loved his years working there and loved the mountains of Nevada.

Larry is survived by Shirley Renner, his children: Sandy (Leon Scheck) Renner of Dighton, Kansas; Ira (Monti) Renner of Jiggs, Nevada; Stella (Lee) Worley of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado and Molly (Jason) Lamb of Russell Springs, Kansas; 12 grandchildren: Samantha Reinhart, Dillon, Ethan, Dawson, Evan, Savannah and Serenity Worley, Emily Kemp, Peggy Kern, Zeke Renner and Maddie and Macey Lamb; 9 great-grandchildren- Cooper, Aubree, Corbin, Suzana, Briana, Olivia, Weston, Austin & Jax; his siblings: Murry (Carol) Renner, Rose Galli, Antionette (John) Eastlake, Roger (Hope) Renner and Sister-In-Laws- Virginia Renner and Fern Renner.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, Floyd and Elnora Renner, In-Laws, Lynn and Dora (Huddleston) Winbourn, 4 Infant Children: Michael, Michelene, Joseph Lee & Joseph Dee; 2 Brothers, Jim Renner and David Renner; Niece, Katrina Galli; Nephew, Kit Eastlake and Brother-In-Laws, Paul Galli, Chip Winbourn and Ted Winbourn and Sister-In-Law, Shelly Renner.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM MST Friday at the Fairgrounds Community Building in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado with Pastor Jim Brown officiating. Interment will be in Jiggs, Nevada. Memorials are suggested to Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com

