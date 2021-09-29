Lenore McNeil

May 9, 1946 – September 22, 2021

On September 22nd of 2021, Lenore McNeil passed away suddenly in Elko, Nevada at the age of 75. She was born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania on May 9th of 1946, and at a young age moved to Reno, Nevada with her parents, Vincent and Lenore Yenetskie. In Reno she attended and graduated from Bishop Manogue High School and later pursued her Bachelor and Master's Degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. While studying nursing and science at the university she worked for the Reno Orthopedic Clinic and later Washoe Medical Center, now Renown Regional Medical Center. It was at Washoe Medical Center she met Dr. Daniel J. McNeil, her future husband. In 1976 Daniel and Lenore were married and later had their daughter, Kathleen. It was in 1981, she moved to Elko, Nevada with her husband, Daniel and daughter, Kathleen to help her husband establish a successful podiatric business. Here she worked as a nurse for her husband for 21 years before retiring in 2002. Some of the hobbies she enjoyed throughout her life included decorating, entertaining and traveling. During the last two years of her life, Lenore expressed her desire to continue traveling but was unable to because of problematic health conditions and pandemic restrictions. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen McNeil (Kevin Parsons) of Elko, Nevada and several other family members, acquaintances and friends. In honor of her desire to travel to Hawaii, her funeral services will respectfully recognize a Polynesian type atmosphere and will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Thursday, September 30th of 2021 from 3pm to 6pm. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.