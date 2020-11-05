Leonard Ray (Turtle) Soto

March 10, 1972 – October 23, 2020

Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Grandfather Leonard R. Soto 48, passed away on October 23, 2020, at St. Marks Hospital in Utah. Leonard was born in Kearny, Arizona he was the son of Victor G. Soto Sr and Mary Ellen Granillo Soto.

Leonard was a long-time employee of Asarco in Arizona and Newmont Gold Mines (NV Gold Mines) North Area, South Area, and Long Canyon in Nevada.

Leonard will always be remembered for his larger than life smile, caring heart, and love for his family and friends, Leonard had a lifelong dedication to the Chicago Cubs. He never wavered in his dedication to the Cubbies and had a lifelong dream come true to see them win the World Series in 2016.

Leonard is survived by his wife Christan Soto, Sons Leonard Soto Jr. of Maine, and Adam Soto of Spring Creek, His Daughter in Law Jasmine Soto, Grandson Bentley Soto. Father Victor Soto, Sr. (Myrna) of Thatcher, Brothers Victor and Hector (Cari) of Superior, and Sister Leticia Soto Martinez of Superior. Grandfather Francisco M. Soto of Gilbert. Nieces and Nephews Robert Byrd III, Ashley (Ricardo), Jando, and Aliyah. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends he called family.

Leonard is preceded in death by his daughter Erika Shenee Soto (Sharon), Mother Mary Ellen Granillo Soto, Nana Maria G. Soto, Tata Alejandro Granillo, and Nana Demetria Granillo.

Celebration of Life will be held on November 20, 2020, at 1 PM. Dalling Hall 600 Commercial Street Elko, Nevada. Please bring a memory to share of Leonard.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring or summer in Arizona.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or The American Diabetes Association.