Leoncio (Leon) Reyes

September 25, 1941 – December 6, 2021

Leon (Tiny) Reyes was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend of everyone he met. He lived the first 15 years of his life in Montello, NV where he attended first through eighth grade. He attended Wells and Elko High School and graduated valedictorian in Wells in the class of 1959. He played football, basketball, and ran track at both high schools, participated in rodeo and built his love for being a cowboy at the Winchell Ranch during the summers.

Leon then attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City on a football scholarship with the aid of Chuck Knight. He played football until 1962 when the sport was discontinued. During his time at Westminster, he met his wife Kathy, became manager of the basketball, and began his refereeing career. In the spring of 1965 he enlisted in the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam in October where he served in communications and as an artillery surveyor while always corresponding with Kathy. He received the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, and the National Defense Service Medal and a Sharpshooter in Rifle Medal. He recently received his 50 year pin as a member of the Gasper Salaz VFW post 2350 in Elko.

He returned to Elko, NV from Vietnam in December 1966. He drove to Denver, Colorado where he proposed to Kathy. They were married in July, 1967. Leon continued his service in the army in Oklahoma and California until his honorable discharge in 1968. Once again, he returned to Westminster College and completed his Bachelor of Science in 1971, coached basketball and football at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Salt Lake City, and returned to refereeing basketball.

After graduation, Leon and Kathy relocated to Elko, NV where he began his career as a math teacher at Elko High School. At this time, he coached football, boys' and girls' basketball, track, and field, and refereed various sports ultimately being nominated in 1981 for the National High School Coaches Association Track Coach of the Year. He developed the Athletic Training program at Elko High School, where he taught many young ladies the art of taping and caring for the athletes and was the trainer at the Sertoma Classic Football game in 1987.

In 1994, he completed his master's in education administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. He also served as the commissioner of the NENOA for many years and in 1999 retired from teaching but continued coaching, focusing specifically on Track and Field through the 2021 season. He was inducted into the Elko High School Hall of Fame in 2007. His extensive coaching experience led to his induction into the Northern Nevada Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008.

During the off seasons and throughout his retirement, he served the Elko Community School District as a grounds keeper where he maintained the grass at multiple schools around Elko.

Leon's love for refereeing continued until his final basketball game-a week before his death on December 6. He loved working with kids and helping them anyway he could. Even though he retired from teaching Math at the high school, he never stopped mentoring students.

Leon was preceded in death by his brother Juan, sister Marty, and their parents Leoncio and Marta Reyes. Leon is survived by his wife of 54 1/2 years Kathy, his daughter Monica Kirby, son Dion Reyes, son-in-law Eric Kirby, granddaughters Charissa and Sonya Kirby and future grandson-in-law Lewis Beck, along with his brothers Ignacio and Tony Reyes and sister Renee Reyes. He was the beloved uncle of all his nieces, nephews, their children, and many cousins.

He was admired, loved, and respected by those whose lives he touched and most importantly he was recognized, even with all his accomplishments, for his humbleness and was especially known for his infectious smile and sense of humor. He was an avid outdoorsman where he hunted, golfed, fished, hiked, and enjoyed many outdoor sports. Leon had a great love for music-he played trumpet in high school and enjoyed listening to everything from the golden oldies to lock and roll and country western.

Memorial Service will be held in July. A scholarship fund has been set up for present students and children of any persons instructed, coached, or mentored by him through the years at Elko High School. Any donations can be sent directly to Elko High School, Elko, Nevada 89801