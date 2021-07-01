Leslie Ann Eickemeyer (nee Garcia)

July 17, 1953 – June 24, 2021

Leslie Ann Eickemeyer (nee Garcia) passed away on June 24 after a long battle with cancer. She was 67.

Born to Walter and Peggy Garcia of Elko, Nevada, she graduated as class valedictorian from Elko High School in 1971. She was a great-granddaughter of Elko saddle maker and silversmith, G.S. Garcia. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Utah, and a master's degree from Utah State University. She taught elementary school at both Silver Hills and Rosecrest elementary schools in the Salt Lake City area. She was a highly respected and beloved teacher, and an excellent role model who instilled in her students and children the values of equality, love for all people, care for animals, and respect for the planet itself. Everyone knew her as an exceptionally intelligent and beautiful woman; as kind, patient, and loving; and as a devoted wife and mother. She will be missed.

She is survived by two sons, Dustin Treanor and Eric Eickemeyer, husband Allen Eickemeyer, and five siblings: Barry Garcia, Brian Garcia, Kenny Garcia, Karen Walther, and Sandra Garcia. There will be a private memorial service to celebrate her life in July