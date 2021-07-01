Menu
Leslie Ann Eickemeyer
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School

Leslie Ann Eickemeyer (nee Garcia)

July 17, 1953 – June 24, 2021

Leslie Ann Eickemeyer (nee Garcia) passed away on June 24 after a long battle with cancer. She was 67.

Born to Walter and Peggy Garcia of Elko, Nevada, she graduated as class valedictorian from Elko High School in 1971. She was a great-granddaughter of Elko saddle maker and silversmith, G.S. Garcia. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Utah, and a master's degree from Utah State University. She taught elementary school at both Silver Hills and Rosecrest elementary schools in the Salt Lake City area. She was a highly respected and beloved teacher, and an excellent role model who instilled in her students and children the values of equality, love for all people, care for animals, and respect for the planet itself. Everyone knew her as an exceptionally intelligent and beautiful woman; as kind, patient, and loving; and as a devoted wife and mother. She will be missed.

She is survived by two sons, Dustin Treanor and Eric Eickemeyer, husband Allen Eickemeyer, and five siblings: Barry Garcia, Brian Garcia, Kenny Garcia, Karen Walther, and Sandra Garcia. There will be a private memorial service to celebrate her life in July


Published by Elko Daily on Jul. 1, 2021.
My deepest condolences. Mrs. Eickemeyer was my 3rd grade teacher in the early 90s. I had a rough home life and she was such a big light in those times. The kindest, most compassionate person. She took me under her wing in those days. A role model that I needed. She continued to be a part of my life after I was adopted at 11 until I moved across the US at 14. I'll never forget the baseball game she took me to. I was searching her out to thank her for every thing she did for me, and unfortunately found myself here. Mrs. Eickemeyer was an absolute blessing in my life, and she will always be remembered.
Desiree (Murphy) Chivers
Work
March 28, 2022
So sad to hear of Leslie's passing. She so graciously allowed actors and performers to use her home for rehearsals & broadcasting. Gentle and kind always.
Vicki McBride
August 26, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family and friends. I was one of Mrs. Eickemeyer´s students at Rosecrest and remember how amazing she was in the classroom. One of the few projects I remember from elementary school was organized by her- a flower press for Mother´s Day. She was incredibly kind, and her enthusiasm in the classroom had a lasting impact on me.
Brittany Fujioka
School
July 22, 2021
Life is so unfair sometimes. I have fond memories of Leslie. We were close in our childhood years. My condolences Caren
Caren Hernandez
Friend
July 7, 2021
RIP, you will be missed. From a fellow graduate of the class of 1971. Mike Patton
Mike Patton
School
July 6, 2021
