Lester "Adam" McCabe

May 20, 1955 - September 11, 2021

Lester "Adam" McCabe, 66, of Buhl and formerly of Elko, Nevada went to rest September 11, 2021.

Adam was born May 20, 1955 on a U.S. Military base in Stuttgart, Germany to Lester and Flora McCabe. Adam completed High School and attended some college. He started to work at his uncle's gas station at a young age. He also worked road construction with his uncles. He moved to Elko, Nevada and began his career working at Barrick Goldstrike Mine as a heavy equipment operator. Adam worked in the mine for 30 years. He got to enjoy retirement for one year before he succumbed to his death.

Adam loved riding his Harley Davidson trike, going to bike rallies with friends. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and having fun with family and friends. At home around Buhl, he enjoyed making a difference to the yards he worked at with his tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Flora McCabe; and an uncle and aunt.

Adam is survived by his wife, Dora McCabe; children, Aaron (Angie) Chappell, Marlena (Aaron) Losh, Danyell (John) Carson, Leslea (Kyle) King; two grandsons, five granddaughters, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., (MST) Friday, October 1, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N. in Buhl, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Adam's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.