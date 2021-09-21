Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lester "Adam" McCabe
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave North
Buhl, ID

Lester "Adam" McCabe

May 20, 1955 - September 11, 2021

Lester "Adam" McCabe, 66, of Buhl and formerly of Elko, Nevada went to rest September 11, 2021.

Adam was born May 20, 1955 on a U.S. Military base in Stuttgart, Germany to Lester and Flora McCabe. Adam completed High School and attended some college. He started to work at his uncle's gas station at a young age. He also worked road construction with his uncles. He moved to Elko, Nevada and began his career working at Barrick Goldstrike Mine as a heavy equipment operator. Adam worked in the mine for 30 years. He got to enjoy retirement for one year before he succumbed to his death.

Adam loved riding his Harley Davidson trike, going to bike rallies with friends. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, and having fun with family and friends. At home around Buhl, he enjoyed making a difference to the yards he worked at with his tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Flora McCabe; and an uncle and aunt.

Adam is survived by his wife, Dora McCabe; children, Aaron (Angie) Chappell, Marlena (Aaron) Losh, Danyell (John) Carson, Leslea (Kyle) King; two grandsons, five granddaughters, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., (MST) Friday, October 1, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N. in Buhl, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Adam's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Farmer Funeral Chapel
130 9th Ave. North, Buhl, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.