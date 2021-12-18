Linda Crane Hicks

June 10, 1951 – December 5, 2021

Linda Crane Hicks, age 70, of Cardwell, Montana, died in her home on December 5, 2021. Linda was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota, on June 10, 1951. Linda grew up in Butte, MT with her parents Ray and Pat Crane, four sisters and two brothers.

She went on to attend Butte Business College and then started her career as a Dental Assistant. Linda pursued her career in Billings, MT, where she met the love of her life and best friend, Farley Hicks. Linda later moved to Sheridan, MT, where she made many friends and memories. Farley and Linda were married in 1988 in Virginia City, MT. Linda eventually moved to Round Mountain and Elko, NV, respectively, and continued her career.

Upon retirement, Linda moved to Cardwell to be closer to her family. Linda loved her family and friends deeply. In recent years she was able to spend time with and grow closer to her cousins. Her grandkids were like shining jewels in her figurative crown! She was a very proud grandmother of 10 and each one brought her so much joy! She cherished the time she spent with all of her family and bragged like only a Mom, Sister, Grandma, and Aunt could, about all of their accomplishments.

Linda was also very creative and loved her flower gardens. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, friends, and family and shared endless laughs while visiting many locations, especially Mexico every winter! Linda was also an avid volunteer for many conservation organizations, namely the Mule Deer Foundation.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Arthur and Patricia Ann Crane Calderwood and her stepfather, Willis Calderwood. Linda is survived by her husband, Farley Hicks, her four sisters: Mary Ann (Victor) Miller, Karen (James) Casady, Janet (Dan) Ewen, Nancy (Clifford) Edsall, her two brothers: Arthur (Mary Jane) Crane, and Thomas (Sandy) Crane, and her four daughters: Michelle Clark Figurelli, Suzanne Clark Berkey, Dana Hicks Breyer, Brandy Hicks Wood, and her ten grandchildren: Cody Clark, Joey Figurelli, Nicholas Figurelli, Isabella Figurelli, Ethan Breyer, Jakob Breyer, Sean Breyer, Rhys Breyer, Andrew Wood, Aaron Wood.

She will be missed by all who loved her. Services will be held December 27, 2021 at 2PM at the Assembly of God Church in Whitehall, Montana. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to: 4 Paws Rescue