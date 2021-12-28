Lisa Kay (Morgan) Rider

September 5, 1967 – December 21, 2021

Lisa Kay (Morgan) Rider, age 54, of Corsicana, Texas, was comforted by her family as she entered the pearly white gates of heaven on December 21, 2021. Lisa Rider was born to Joy Lee and James Martin Morgan on September 5, 1967 in McKinney, TX. She was a 1986 graduate of Palmer High School. At the age of 21, Lisa married her best friend, soul mate and love of her life, Randy. Together, they had two children: Lacy and Clint.

Growing up, if Lisa wasn't singing in a hairbrush and banging on her Casio keyboard, dribbling a basketball, or smiling and cackling over the smallest of things, she was likely throwing haymakers on anyone (boys included) who was picking on her siblings. Even though she was the second youngest of ten siblings, that didn't stop her from being a protector, a quality she kept for the rest of her life.

Shortly after graduating high school, Lisa was pulled over by a cop that would lock her up for life. It could have been her beautiful brown eyes, her radiating smile or perhaps her contagious laugh that got her a ring instead of a ticket, but the rest was history. Lisa married the love of her life, Randy, on April 6, 1989 in Waxahachie, TX. She wore her Rocky Mountain Wrangler blue jeans, red Roper boots, and a red western shirt and pinched Randy's leg the whole time they were being married. Rumor has it you can still see the bruise on his leg to this day.

Lisa's dream of becoming a mother came true on October 31, 1990 when her little pumpkin, Lacy, was born. They were best friends from birth and until Lisa took her last breath. In 1996, Lisa and her family settled in Spring Creek, NV. This would become home for the next 23 years. Shortly after moving to Nevada, Lisa gave birth to her baby boy, Clint, on November 17, 1996. She figured starting her college education with a newborn was just as good a time as any because she liked to see just how high she could pile her plate. But what would have been an impossible task for others, was a walk in the park for Lisa. When she set her mind to something, you better believe she would accomplish whatever she set out to do and she would do it with grace and ease. Lisa obtained her Bachelor's Degree in education from Great Basin College with Summa Cum Laude honors all while working full time as a substitute teacher, as well as being a wife and raising two children. In fact, she would do her homework at night while laying on her stomach on the living room floor while her youngest (Clint) would ride on her back, spurring her yelling "ride 'em cowbull!" She was determined to achieve her dream of becoming a school teacher, but of course she wouldn't stop there. She went on to earn several Master's Degrees as well. Teaching was her life and her true calling. Lisa's pride was in her school and students, and she shared her passion for learning with hundreds of children over the years. She truly had a gift and left an impact on an innumerable amount of people in this world. She retired after teaching for 18 years and missed it every single day.

After retiring, Lisa's world revolved around her grandkids. She loved being a Nana more than anything. Remember her quality of being a protector? This went into overdrive when it came to her grandkids. Whether it was one of the grandkids' parents, a random person, or even Papaw (Randy) getting on to them a little too much in her opinion, she was there to rescue them. You did not mess with her babies. They truly were the apple of her eye and brought her so much joy.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Joy Morgan and James Morgan; brother's Norman Scott Morgan, David Morgan and Gary Morgan; and best friend Jeanette Campbell.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Paul "Randy" Randall Rider, of Corsicana; children, Lacy Kay Rider and Clint Aron Rider of Corsicana; stepchildren, Carrie Rider, Philip Rider, Shannah Marie Rider and Patrick Ross Rider; grandchildren Tesa Stallman, Coty Rider, Chloe Rider, Raelynn Rider, Payton Rider, Madison Rider, Kooper Merkley, and Kendall Merkley; siblings James M. Morgan of Gilmer, Texas, Nora Louanna Hartley and husband Lynn of Palmer, Texas, Marilyn Joy Griffin of Waxahachie, Texas, Kathy Rose Hartley and husband Dickey of Palmer, Texas, James Wesley Morgan and wife Scarlett of Menifee, California, Timmy J. Morgan and wife Tracy of Ennis, Texas, and Jeffrey Morgan and wife Lori of Celina, Texas, as well as several nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, other extended family and many, many friends.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, (800 S. Kaufman, Ennis, Texas, 972-878-2211).

The visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Palmer, TX on December 27, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. with a service to follow. Following the visitation, a private burial service will take place at Palmer Cemetery.