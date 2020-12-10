Lloyd Wayne Myers

Beloved Father August 1, 1937 - November 14, 2020

Lloyd Wayne Myers from Carlin, Nevada passed away on Saturday, November 14th at the age of 83. Lloyd was born in Everett, Washington on August 1, 1937 to his parents, Floyd Myers and Eurma Pauline Hartmann. He grew up in San Jose, California. He graduated from Campbell High School. He served our Country in the Army. He only married once to Marcia Louise Wingard and had 2 children whom he loved dearly, son, Patrick Wayne Myers and daughter, Valerie Kathryn Myers.

Lloyd lived his life as a Master Mechanic, he ran his own shop, first in California and later in Elko, Nevada. Lloyd was a generous man who helped and cared for everyone. He enjoyed going to the Almaden Mountains, off-roading, riding his motorcycle, dirt biking, and barbequing with family and friends. Many may not know, but he was also quite the dancer. His love for 50's, 60's Music and Country Music, led him to dancing the twist and the two-step on many occasions. Even in his 80's, he would turn on the music to show his grandson Guillermo, how to dance the twist in front of his Juke Box. Mostly he enjoyed his classic cars and going to car shows with his family and friends. His Favorite was Reno Hot August Nights. Everyone loved cruising with him in his amazing cars. Well known for his battery operated Margarita maker, mixing Margaritas out of the back of his car. It was like going back in time, hanging with the coolest guy.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Edward Myers and Eurma Pauline Hartmann, his brother Samuel Myers, and only wife Marcia Louise Wingard, and his uncle Lloyd Myers (his father's twin).

He is survived by his son Patrick Wayne Myers (Pat) and daughter Valerie Kathryn Myers. Grandchildren: Ricardo A. Esquivel (Ricky), Maria B. Esquivel, Joseph E. Esquivel, Erma Myers Neff, Patrick J. Wilson Myers (P.J.), Armando Lloyd Cabral, Valeria C. Roman, Guillermo A. Roman and Isabelle M. Roman. 16 Great-Grandchildren and many great friends. To know Lloyd W. Myers was to love him. He always helped his family, friends and neighbors. He was well known for helping damsels in distress. He was greatly admired in the Classic Car Community, for his exceptional collection of Classic Cars.

Services for Lloyd W. Myers will be held at Burns Funeral Home on December 15, 2020 at 11:00 am with Honor Guard.

A memorial reception will be held at the VFW Hall, in Elko following service the same day after 12pm. Desserts and side dishes are appreciated