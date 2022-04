Lodeen M. Bradley

August 1, 1951 – March 16, 2021

Lodeen was born on August 1, 1951, to Harley Bradley and Shirley Curtis Bradley, predeceased. She is survived by her Husband of over 50 years, Roy J. Dennis, her 8 children, Kerrianne, Mickall, Roy Mark, Ronda, Stephany, Erik, Eddie, and Ronda Kaylyn, and many grandchildren, the most recent being Esme. Lodeen had a big heart and always helped everyone she encountered. So many have benefited from her love and kindness. She will not be soon forgotten.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Berg Orem Chapel, 500 North State Street, Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.