Lois Carol Parker

February 23, 1933 – September 10, 2020

Lois Carol Parker, 87, peacefully passed away from natural causes on September 10, 2020. She was surrounded by family at her home in Missoula, MT.

Lois was born on February 23, 1933 to Katherine Jones and Nathan Harvard in San Francisco, CA. She was raised in Mountain City and Owyhee, Nevada where she enjoyed her childhood with her 3 younger brothers. Mountain City is where she met and married her best friend, Richard "Dick" Parker. Together, they returned to Owyhee to raise their children and live a life full of laughter and adventure. In 1990, Lois put down roots in Missoula, MT to be close to her daughter to help raise her grandchildren.

Out of her love for children, family, and community, Lois spent much of her life caring for others of all ages, but had a special place in her heart for children. She was a natural storyteller with a great sense of humor, exceptional pinochle player, and talented artist. Lois will be most remembered for her extraordinary kindness and generosity.

Lois was blessed with a large and loving family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Jones; father, Leonard Pete Cota; husband, Richard Parker; brother, Darryl Thomas. She is survived by her children Deland Cota of Boise, ID; Marrion Parker of Owyhee, NV; and Katherine Axe of Missoula, MT; her brothers Marvin Cota of Owyhee, NV and Michael Cota of Walthill, NE; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She also leaves countless friends that will greatly miss her.

A private service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020.