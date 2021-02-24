Loretta K. Calton

May 4, 1932 – February 8, 2021

Loretta K. Calton 88 passed away peacefully the morning of February 8, 2021. Loretta was born May 4, 1932 in Starr Valley to John and Cora Byers Knighton. She grew up in the Starr Valley and Wells area. She graduated from Wells High School in 1951 and met the love of her life, Luane Calton and they married on January 31, 1952. They had 3 children; Darlene Sims, Dawna (Jim) Williams and Kenneth Calton. Our world will be a less bright place with the loss of our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Our mom was our everything and we were hers! She always gave us her all! She made the hard times easier and the good times greater! She had many friends who always knew there was a fresh pot of coffee and an open door to all! One of our favorite memories of our mom was what a wonderful cook, baker, and candy maker she was, especially during birthdays and holidays. She is preceded in death by her husband, Luane, her parents and her brothers; Clarence Knighton and Raymond Knighton. She is survived her children and grandchildren; Vince(Kelli)Sims, Kelly Rosas, Jenna Calton, Ryan(Mikaela)Calton and 8 great grandchildren; Erin, Eddy, Elizabeth, Vincent, Anthony, Tabor, Emi, and Kade and great-great grandson Ronan and her nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly!

There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Loretta.