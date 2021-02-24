Menu
Loretta K. Calton
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Loretta K. Calton

May 4, 1932 – February 8, 2021

Loretta K. Calton 88 passed away peacefully the morning of February 8, 2021. Loretta was born May 4, 1932 in Starr Valley to John and Cora Byers Knighton. She grew up in the Starr Valley and Wells area. She graduated from Wells High School in 1951 and met the love of her life, Luane Calton and they married on January 31, 1952. They had 3 children; Darlene Sims, Dawna (Jim) Williams and Kenneth Calton. Our world will be a less bright place with the loss of our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Our mom was our everything and we were hers! She always gave us her all! She made the hard times easier and the good times greater! She had many friends who always knew there was a fresh pot of coffee and an open door to all! One of our favorite memories of our mom was what a wonderful cook, baker, and candy maker she was, especially during birthdays and holidays. She is preceded in death by her husband, Luane, her parents and her brothers; Clarence Knighton and Raymond Knighton. She is survived her children and grandchildren; Vince(Kelli)Sims, Kelly Rosas, Jenna Calton, Ryan(Mikaela)Calton and 8 great grandchildren; Erin, Eddy, Elizabeth, Vincent, Anthony, Tabor, Emi, and Kade and great-great grandson Ronan and her nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly!

There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Loretta.


Published by Elko Daily on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so terribly sorry for Loretta's loss. She was such a great friend and confidant, and I will miss her very much. My heartfelt sympathy to the Calton family as you try to navigate this very difficult time in such trying times. You have my heart. Love, Kathy Supp Austin
Kathy Austin
February 26, 2021
Your mom was a gem. Loved her with all my heart. I have many happy memories with her. My favorite would be, her and Dawna coming to my house and the three of us making fruit cake. She sat at the table and told Dawna and I what to do. Having us add ingredients and she wanted to stir it, to see if it was the right consistency. What a GREAT DAY we had. I will miss your mom as if she were mine. She is in heaven teaching them how to cook and keeping them laughing. I will miss you Loretta
Peggy Mason
February 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of you´re Mom´s passing. She always had a big smile for everyone at the Manor. You are in my prayers
Vicki Ayres
February 24, 2021
