Lynda Lucille Brady

July 16, 1959 – September 9, 2021

Longtime Elko resident, Lynda Lucille Brady passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, surrounded by her children at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington. Lynda retired as a property supervisor at Weststates Property Management in July 2020 after 17 years of loyal, generous, and dedicated hard work. She then moved to Washington State to live just a mile down the road from her daughter Marysa (nee Falk) Stevens, and her son-in-law, Dr. Alex Stevens and her precious granddaughter, Josie.

Lynda moved to Spring Creek in 1999 after several years in Ely and Winnemucca. She lived in Arizona for a few years and was born in Great Falls and raised in Hamilton, Montana.

Lynda's pride and joy were her children, Tyson and Marysa. Tyson was an active member of the Spring Creek High School jazz band, and his love of music came directly from his mom. Lynda was always the loudest cheerleader on the sidelines of Tyson's soccer and basketball games. Tyson and Marysa were very active in FBLA, where afterschool events always led to Tyson and Marysa being nominated to bring in their mom's 'Taco Dip.'

Tyson graduated high school in 2004 and moved to Reno to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. Until Marysa's graduation in 2006, she and Lynda spent two years being best girlfriends; going shopping, having 'I Love Lucy' marathons, and enjoying precious time together. As both kids attended UNR, Lynda became a 'Nevada Mom' and passionate Wolf Pack fan and never missed a football or basketball game on TV, always asking the kids to wave to her so she could see them.

With her children in college, Lynda dedicated her life to her work. She managed apartments for elderly, handicapped and low-income residents across Nevada. She selflessly went above and beyond to make sure they were never alone on holidays - consistently hosting a Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner in the apartment recreation room. She used her own time and money to build a movie and book library for the residents, always had a smile and merrymaking laugh to greet residents and her employees who would walk into her office. Aside from being a mom, Lynda's life purpose was to help the vulnerable and be a positive presence in their lives.

After retiring and relocating to Washington, Lynda was 'Nana' to Josie and spent countless hours playing games, watching shows, sharing popsicles and of course, big laughs. It was a blessing for Marysa, Alex and Josie to finally be so close to Lynda, often riding their bikes or walking over to her house. It was Lynda's turn to be taken care of by others and to build lasting memories with her family.

Lynda was preceded in death by her father, Dale Brady who passed in away in May of this year.

Services for Lynda will be held on Friday, September 17 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Montana. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time and resources to local services for seniors – even a small amount of time can bring a smile and laughter to someone in need and improve their lives. Lynda was giving, generous, selfless, and dedicated to making a difference in others' lives – a legacy she would be proud to be remembered by.