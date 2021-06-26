Lynn Hayes

February 12, 1945 – June 23, 2021

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, wife and sister returned home to her Heavenly Father surrounded by her family in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 23rd. Her absence will be felt among everyone who knows and has been cared for by Lynn.

Carol Lynn Gorman Hayes (known to many as "Grandma Lynn") was born February 12, 1945 to Hattie Lee Fisher Gorman and Jesse Henry Gorman in Twin Falls, Idaho. Lynn was raised on a small farm south of Buhl, Idaho where she helped by doing farm chores and milking cows. She attended grade school and high school in Castleford, Idaho and graduated in 1963. She then attended Links School of Business in Boise, Idaho and met the love of her life, Jim, later that year. Jim and Lynn were married in Buhl on August 31, 1964. They then moved to Elko, Nevada in October of 1965 and have lived there for 56 years together.

Lynn is a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She babysat children for 32 years and served as the compassionate service leader for many of those years. Her passion was taking care of others whether it be by making them food, patching clothing or talking to them for hours on the phone. Some of her other passions included camping, riding four-wheelers, scrapbooking, going out to dinner and gardening.

Lynn is survived by husband James Hayes, son Brian (Beth) Hayes, daughter Stephanie (John) Christensen, daughter Reneé (Andrew) Crouch; grandchildren Hilary, Marissa and Kevin Hayes, Amanda, Cameron and Cassi Christensen, Kalista, AJ and Vander Crouch and brother Gerald (Jan) Gorman. Of all the things Lynn loved, her family was loved most of all.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 26th at 10am at the Sagecrest LDS Church. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 1823 Janie Lane, Elko, NV 89801.