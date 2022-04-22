Lynn F. Wornek

May 18, 1933 – April 16, 2022

On the night of April 16th, Lynn Wornek joined the love of his life in Heaven. Lynn was born on May 18, 1933 in Mackay, ID. He attended grammar school in Mackay, but came to help his uncle run Mountain City Lumber Company in Elko during middle school. He went back to Mackay for his high school years where he met Connie Hanks, the woman with whom he would spend his life.

After turning down a full football scholarship to Boise State for not allowing married students, he and Connie got married and moved back to Elko. He worked for the NV Dept. of Transportation for more than 30 years, retiring in 1992.

Lynn was a man amongst men. He was beloved by everyone who knew him and lived each day as a pillar of strength, respect, and unwavering integrity.

As we say farewell to the head of the Wornek family, we express our sincerest gratitude for the many years of leadership, support, and love that Lynn made such staples in our lives.

Lynn leaves behind brother Danny Wornek, sister-in-law Myrna Wornek, sons Jerry and Kim Wornek, daughters-in-law Melodie and Donna Wornek, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great-great grandchild, friends, and loved ones. He will be missed more than we have words to say. Services will be held at Burns Funeral Home on April 28th at 11am. Gathering afterwards at his son's home at 1703 Joshua Circle.

*In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rocky Mountain Elk foundation in his name.