Mahlon Philip "Sam" Boehler

December 20, 1938 – September 23, 2021

Mahlon Philip "Sam" Boehler passed from this world on September 23, 2021 going on to meet loved ones who preceded him in passing

Sam, age 82, was born December 20, 1938 in Isabel, South Dakota to Philip and Lottie Boehler. His family where ranchers/farmers southwest of Isabel. He attended the first 8 years of his education at the Isabel Public School. For his High School education Sam attended Boarding School at the Northwest Lutheran Academy at Mobridge, South Dakota. Sam also attended collage for a short time at what is now Northern University at Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was taking civil engineering courses at this time. Sam was a Licensed General Engineering Contractor in the state of Nevada.

Mobridge, South Dakota was only about sixty five miles from the Boehler Ranch, however the road between Isabel and Mobridge a poorly maintained gravel road plus the area was subject to fairly tough winters. Consequently Sam only made it home during his high school years for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. During the early summer months of his high school years he came back and worked on the ranch where most of this time was spent putting up hay to feed cattle for the winter season. For the later summers he worked at an auto salvage yard in Baker, Montana that was owned by his aunt and uncle, Lester and Delores Paulson.

The late 1950's were tough on ranchers in the region, due to drought and poor cattle markets. Sam being mechanically inclined did not show much interest in ranching or farming so he headed west riding his thumb. He landed in the Livingston, Montana area about the same time that a major earthquake struck northern Yellowstone Park. Contractors were brought in to repair roads and bridges in the park and equipment operators were in great demand. This was his first job in road and bridge construction. Although he was just a kid he was given responsible jobs, one being a crane operator on a bridge construction job. The construction of the Interstate Highway System was in full swing throughout the nation at this time. Sam continued to always have responsible jobs from Foreman, General Foreman to Superintendent for various heavy construction companies in the southwest region of the US, primarily Nevada contactors.

Sam married Donna Ashby from Burly, Idaho in September of 1959. Donna had two sons and Sam adopted Patrick and Craig. Sam and Donna were blessed with two additional sons, Rance and Adam. In the mid nineteen seventies, Sam met Bonny Cress and her son Tim from Elko, Nevada and they were married in 1976. Sam and Bonny wanted to find something in the Elko area that would allow Sam to put his construction skills to work and keep him close to home. In their quest to find something local, Sam had his eye on an out of business grading, paving, sand and gravel company located at the southeast edge of Elko. He and Bonny pooled their assets to purchase what was basically a worn out and outdated company that they named Boehler Construction. Fortunately Sam was a good mechanic and welder, which was needed to bring this company and equipment back to life. Due to the phenomenon of being in the right place at the right time; the company was started about the same time the gold mining boom started in northeast Nevada which brought much prosperity to the region. Sam and Bonny put in all they had for thirty-two years and brought the defunct company from the grave to a very successful one. In 2007 Sam and Bonny sold the company and retired.

Sam is survived by sons Adam (Tami) Boehler, Burley, Idaho; Craig (Lisa Cumerow) Boehler, Fallon, Nevada; stepson, Tim (Lisa) Cress, Spring Creek, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Corene Boehler, Corinth, Texas; special niece, Alyce (Larry) VanBlarcom, Elko, Nevada; sisters, Sharon Jackson, Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Fran (Willard) Guffey, Gillette, Wyoming; brother, Larry Boehler (Charleen), Henderson, Nevada: nine grandchildren and twenty- two great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Bonny Boehler; sons, Rance and Patrick Boehler; as well as parents, Philip and Lottie Boehler

A Celebration of Life for Sam will be held at 1:00pm, October 9th, 2021 at the Elko City Park near the Johnny Appleseed section. Refreshments will be served.