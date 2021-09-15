Manuel Raymond Vega Jr.

October 25, 1926 – September 11, 2021

Manuel Raymond Vega Jr., age 94, a longtime resident of Elko, NV, departed this earth on September 11, 2021. Manuel was born October 25, 1926 to Manuel and Annie Vega and raised on the Vega Ranch in North Fork, and attended Island Mountain School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at 18, during WWII and served in the Military Police until his discharge in 1947. He returned home to marry Amy L. Cook on August 2, 1949. They were married for 65 years before Amy passed on August 1, 2014. Left to remember Manuel's legacy is; his sister Diana Keogh; his three sons: Michael (Linda) Vega, Jerry (Bonnie) Vega, Enos (Lynette) Vega; his nine grandchildren: Duke Vega, Justin Vega, Philip Vega, Frankie Dixon, Dawn (Dixon) Opie, Stacie (Vega) Pacheco, Katy Vega, Zachary Vega, Landon Vega; 18 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. Manuel and Amy started Vega Construction & Trucking in1958 and the expansion of Humboldt Vega in more recent years. Manuel also worked for the city in the water department for 38 years, retiring as Superintendent in 1992. Manuel was a patriarch to his large extended family and will be missed by many. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, his siblings Evelyn, Guy, Aldo, Della, Jule, and Anna, as well as, his daughter, Linda (Vega) Dixon. Viewing will be held at Burn's Funeral Home from 9:00 am to noon on September 20, followed by graveside services at 1:00 pm. Celebration of life will be held directly after at the Vega Construction and Trucking shop.