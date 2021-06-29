Marcus Ray Babcock

January 14, 1962 – June 21, 2021

Beloved husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away at Renown Hospital in Reno, NV on June 21, 2021. Marcus was born in Reno, NV on January 14, 1962. His parents were Donald and Orista Babcock. In his early years he married Pam Jewell and they had two sons. Later in life he married his high school sweetheart, Susie, and they had ten wonderful years together before his passing. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Babcock. He is survived by his loving wife, Susie Babcock, his sons Michael Ray Babcock and Paden Ryan Babcock, his mother Orista Bednorz, his brothers Rusty Hines and Kevin Babcock, his sisters Terre Hyatt, Denna Graham, Tina Denham and Rikki Scholes, 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews and his extended underground mining family where he worked for almost 40 years.

Marcus will be best remembered for his mismatched tube socks, his "Coors Heavy" beer, his love for animals and his packed work lunches! He was an honest and hardworking man with a heart of gold and a serious streak of stubbornness. For his entire mining career, his demeanor served him well as an underground miner.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in Battle Mountain, NV, the town he loved and always considered home, in September 2021 with the exact date, time and location to be determined at a later date.