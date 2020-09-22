Margaret Etchemendy

May 17, 1933 – September 11, 2020

Margaret Etchemendy, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the Highland Manor Friday, September 11, 2020 resulting from a combination of old age and battling with Alzheimer'sementia. Margaret was 87 years old upon her passing. Margaret was born in Elko, Nevada, on May 17, 1933, to Nick Landa and Anna Odiaga Landa. Margaret spent her youth living between Elko and Lee, Nevada, where her father worked as a government trapper. Margaret was raised and schooled in Elko and graduated from Elko High School. Beyond high school, Margaret, attended nursing trade school-although she primarily served as a stay at home mother caring for her son Ken Etchemendy while her husband, Martin, often worked away from home on the Western Pacific Railroad. In her free time, Margaret enjoyed participating in women's bowling and golfing leagues around the area. She always enjoyed attending (and hosting) family gatherings and special events. Margaret Landa married Martin Etchemendy on September 27, 1952 in Elko. Margaret and Martin enjoyed spending winters in Southern Nevada, Arizona, and in parts of Southern California. Margaret is survived by her sister Barbara (McMinnville, OR), her grandson Jeremy and his wife Cynthia (Elko), and her two great grandchildren - Sophia and Martin Etchemendy. At Margaret's request, services will be held for friends and family on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church beginning at 10am-face masks are required and social distancing rules are to be implemented. In lieu of flowers and/or luncheon, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, or a charity of the donor's choice in Margaret's name. Please join us in celebration of the life that Margaret so greatly lived.