Marice Eleanor Tanira

November 6, 1939 – August 25, 2020

"Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui-a-Tane."Tipuna Wahine (mother, grandmother, and great grandmother) Marice Eleanor Tanira passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2020. Marice was born November 6, 1939 in Thames, New Zealand and given into the care of Rewa Jacobs and TeHuaki TeKiriKoe Tanira.

Marice met John Boyd Lauritzen, an LDS missionary serving in New Zealand, at 17. They were married when she was 18 in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple and together for over 40 years. They were blessed with four children: Christine Ann, Susan LaRae, Tani Moana and John David. Marice was also blessed to have 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Throughout Marice's life she enjoyed working for the New Zealand post office, driving school bus in Florida, parcel delivery driving in Elko, NV; serving the LDS church as a Stake missionary and working as an LDS temple worker. She was truly a light to all those who knew her. Some of her passions were spending time with her family and friends, singing, dancing, drawing, gardening, fishing, serving those in need, reading, teaching her mokopuna (grandchildren) about their heritage, driving, serving the Lord, and schooling her family in canasta.

Marice's aroha (love) and memories will forever remain in the hearts of her whanau (family). Our family is so appreciative of the outpouring of condolences and aroha you have given us. May she finally have some peace and be reunited with her Father and family in Heaven, and her daughter, Christine Ann. Aroha nui A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.