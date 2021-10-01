Marilee Annette Kuhl

December 22, 1943 – September 19, 2021

Marilee Annette Kuhl was called home by her Heavenly Father on September 19, 2021 at the age of 77. She passed peacefully at her home in Lamoille, Nevada, surrounded by family.

She was born December 22, 1943 in Faulkton, South Dakota to Albert and Laura Holscher. Her father died suddenly when she was very young, but she had a very happy childhood in rural South Dakota thanks to her mother and extended family.

After graduating from Faulkton High School, Marilee attended Augustana College and South Dakota State University and graduated with a degree in nursing. She began her long and storied nursing career that spanned almost 50 years and multiple states, beginning in Seattle, Washington in 1965. Over the years, she worked in the hospital setting (in almost every department), public health nursing, and school nursing. She was always teaching and finally settled into instruction in the nursing program at Great Basin College (GBC) in Elko, Nevada. In 1991, Marilee obtained her master's degree in nursing from Idaho State University. In 2007, after more than 20 years, she retired from GBC but continued to work per diem, as relief for staff, at the local hospital until 2014.

Marilee met her husband to be, Tom Kuhl, in high school and they dated throughout their college years. They were married in December 1967 and began a more than 53-year adventure together.

Marilee had many achievements throughout her life. One in particular, that she supported whole-heartedly, is Horizon Hospice. In 1989, she with a few others, had a vision of providing hospice care to those with critical illnesses through a volunteer organization, meaning that the care would be without cost to those receiving it. Thanks to the support of the community, donations, and many, many volunteers, Horizon Hospice continues to serve those in need free of charge. In addition, Marilee happily and dutifully served on many boards and committees for various organizations. She was a lifelong Lutheran and a faithful supporter of St. Mark Lutheran Church and Preschool in Elko, Nevada.

She was ever so proud and an avid supporter of her grandchildren! Marilee and Tom spent many hours and miles traveling to watch their sporting events in all corners of the state and beyond. She was their number one fan and loved to support not only them, but their teammates as well!

Marilee was incredibly caring, supportive, and social. After retirement, she looked forward to coffee hour, knitting club, book club, Mahjongg group, bridge club and just about any other excuse to get together with friends. In an effort to stay connected and keep people safe when the pandemic began, she eagerly stepped up to help others with groceries and needed supplies.

She was an exceptional hostess, and many people enjoyed her hospitality, good cooking, and welcoming gatherings. She brightened many a holiday and get-together with friends and family.

Traveling and seeing new places and different cultures was a favorite adventure for Marilee. In 2019 Marilee and Tom took a cruise through the British Isles with friends. In 2020, just before the pandemic hit full force, they traveled with friends to Chile and Argentina.

Marilee was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Laura Holscher, her father and mother in-law Harold and Monica Kuhl, and sister-in-law Karen Paulk. She is survived by Tom, her loving husband and constant companion for more than 53 years, children Jeff Kuhl and Cari (Matt) Anderson, grandchildren Thomas and Katelyn Anderson, brother Charles (Carol) Holscher, nephew Barclay (Jamie) Holscher, nieces Jodi Stebleton, Ashlee (Brady) Schlagel, and Karli (Luke) Lundberg, grandnephews Rowan and Loic Stebleton, Beckham, Felix, Oskar, Levi, and Henrick Lundberg, grandnieces Willa Schlagel and Esther Lundberg, brothers-in-law Wayne Paulk, Jack (Sue) Kuhl, Tim (Cindy) Kuhl and sister-in-law Marcia Kuhl and their respective families. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and so very many friends.

Marilee will be greatly missed, and we will always feel that she left us too soon. We are forever grateful and thankful for the time that we had with her. She will be remembered for her kind, generous, strong, and humble spirit. She was quick to help, comfort, and support and long to serve. We will remember the sparkle in her eyes, her big smile and her easy laugh. She was a friend to all.

A sincere and heartfelt Thank You goes out to Dr. Hogle and staff, Genesis Home Health (nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapist, and certified nurse assistants), Horizon Hospice and Billie Jean Crawford, and Marilee's dedicated friends that spent so much time with her in the last few weeks! Your support and guidance allowed Marilee to remain at home, with family, during this difficult time.

We appreciate the professional and courteous service by Burns Funeral Home as they provided final arrangements for Marilee.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Marilee's memory by donating to Horizon Hospice, PO Box 2284 Elko, NV 89803 or another charity of your choice. We are working to establish a memorial scholarship in her honor and will have details at a later date.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future when it is safe to gather.