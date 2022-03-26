Marilyn Kay Aberman

November 17, 1949 – March 20, 2022

Marilyn Kay Aberman entered eternal meditation with our Lord on March 20, 2022.

Marilyn was born on November 17, 1949 in Caro, Michigan and she was the first free-spirited child of Adolph and Elizabeth Suranye. Upon graduation she ventured to Chicago to act upon a modeling career. It was there where she met George Aberman, her Chicago Boy at heart. They celebrated 47 years together.

In 1972 George and Marilyn moved to Elko, Nevada and started their new careers. George began meat cutting and Marilyn began blackjack dealing. Marilyn's carefree and charismatic personality while dealing blackjack insured vast amounts of tips that provided their boys, Anthony and Dar, with lots of coins for lunch money. Her sons will forever remember the annual August outings to the Ruby Mountains to watch the meteor showers.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, George, her father Adolph Suranye, and her brothers Louie and David Suranye. She is survived by her sons Anthony (Daniela) Aberman, Dar (Elvie) Aberman, her mother-Elizabeth Suranye, her sisters-Sharon Norrington, Michelle (Mark) Haney, Goldie Mooney, Patricia (James) Brown, Corrine Dean, Naida (Darwin) Rushlo, Leticia (David) Sutter, sister-in-law Jan (Louie) Suranye, Diane Grave Aberman, the Cheech to her Chong Rita Bell, her fur babies- Tilly, Jack, & Maggie, and many more beloved family and friends.

After all the turmoil and fighting, always remember…

"I'll make sandwiches"

-Marilyn