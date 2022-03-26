Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Kay Aberman

Marilyn Kay Aberman

November 17, 1949 – March 20, 2022

Marilyn Kay Aberman entered eternal meditation with our Lord on March 20, 2022.

Marilyn was born on November 17, 1949 in Caro, Michigan and she was the first free-spirited child of Adolph and Elizabeth Suranye. Upon graduation she ventured to Chicago to act upon a modeling career. It was there where she met George Aberman, her Chicago Boy at heart. They celebrated 47 years together.

In 1972 George and Marilyn moved to Elko, Nevada and started their new careers. George began meat cutting and Marilyn began blackjack dealing. Marilyn's carefree and charismatic personality while dealing blackjack insured vast amounts of tips that provided their boys, Anthony and Dar, with lots of coins for lunch money. Her sons will forever remember the annual August outings to the Ruby Mountains to watch the meteor showers.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, George, her father Adolph Suranye, and her brothers Louie and David Suranye. She is survived by her sons Anthony (Daniela) Aberman, Dar (Elvie) Aberman, her mother-Elizabeth Suranye, her sisters-Sharon Norrington, Michelle (Mark) Haney, Goldie Mooney, Patricia (James) Brown, Corrine Dean, Naida (Darwin) Rushlo, Leticia (David) Sutter, sister-in-law Jan (Louie) Suranye, Diane Grave Aberman, the Cheech to her Chong Rita Bell, her fur babies- Tilly, Jack, & Maggie, and many more beloved family and friends.

After all the turmoil and fighting, always remember…

"I'll make sandwiches"

-Marilyn


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.