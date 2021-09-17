Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Corner
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Mary Ann Corner

November 9, 1948 – August 23, 2021

In loving memory of Mary Ann Corner. On August 23, 2021, Mary Ann peacefully passed in her sleep. Mary Ann was born in Western Pennsylvania, were she grew up with her five brothers on their family farm. She graduated from Slippery Rock High School. She earned a bachelor's degree and two graduate degrees from Slippery Rock University.

Mary Ann spent her time in Pennsylvania playing golf, tennis, and cards with various friends and family. She spent countless hours, weekends, and years driving her daughter and her horses to lessons and horse shows throughout the East Coast.

After moving to Nevada to join her first and current husband, she embraced the western lifestyle. She enjoyed riding horses and hiking in the mountains and preparing home cooked meals for hunting camp. Here in Nevada she found her inner athlete continuing to play golf but adding bowling and biking to her various activities. She was proud of her medals earned at the Senior Olympics.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Lillian Wick. She is survived by her husband, D George Corner, her daughter Sheri (Scotty) Sanchez and their two sons Dillyn and Justin; Georges children Jeff Corner and his children Trey and Harley, Kelli (Todd) White and their children Joel and Courtney, and her five brothers John (Mary), David (Gail), George (Susie), Joe (Veronica), Will (Louise) and their children and grandchildren.

Mary Ann will be forever loved and greatly missed. A celebration will be held at a later date.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
George and family, I am saddened to learn of Mary Anns' passing. I remember our days in Soroptimists and the fun we had. Be assured that her life here on earth was well lived and I am confident that she will continue in Gods house. May you rest in peace.
Shirley Evans
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results