Mary Ann Corner

November 9, 1948 – August 23, 2021

In loving memory of Mary Ann Corner. On August 23, 2021, Mary Ann peacefully passed in her sleep. Mary Ann was born in Western Pennsylvania, were she grew up with her five brothers on their family farm. She graduated from Slippery Rock High School. She earned a bachelor's degree and two graduate degrees from Slippery Rock University.

Mary Ann spent her time in Pennsylvania playing golf, tennis, and cards with various friends and family. She spent countless hours, weekends, and years driving her daughter and her horses to lessons and horse shows throughout the East Coast.

After moving to Nevada to join her first and current husband, she embraced the western lifestyle. She enjoyed riding horses and hiking in the mountains and preparing home cooked meals for hunting camp. Here in Nevada she found her inner athlete continuing to play golf but adding bowling and biking to her various activities. She was proud of her medals earned at the Senior Olympics.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Lillian Wick. She is survived by her husband, D George Corner, her daughter Sheri (Scotty) Sanchez and their two sons Dillyn and Justin; Georges children Jeff Corner and his children Trey and Harley, Kelli (Todd) White and their children Joel and Courtney, and her five brothers John (Mary), David (Gail), George (Susie), Joe (Veronica), Will (Louise) and their children and grandchildren.

Mary Ann will be forever loved and greatly missed. A celebration will be held at a later date.