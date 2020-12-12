Mary A. (Holly) Gregory

September 2, 1955 - December 6, 2020

Holly was born in California and spent her early life moving across the country as her father was employed by a variety of companies including General Motors, General Electric and finally the computer division of TRW in Los Angeles.

While still in High School in Southern California, Holly worked with people with disabilities, and took a team to the first Special Olympics. After a number of professions including top sales person for 3M Window Tinting, she was a pioneer in the use of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

While following that endeavor, she met and married Jim Gregory who worked in the same field. Together, over the following years, they developed, owned and managed a number affordable apartment communities throughout rural Nevada. Their property management company also managed other affordable housing properties including complexes in Reno, Sparks and many Nevada cities. Their companies continue to operate in her absence.

Holly was respected by the affordable housing community for her knowledge of the programs and her tenacity. Through her activities, Holly touched many lives and left many people with fond memories of her sparkling personality.

Holly was an accomplished rider as well as a gourmet cook. Her equine company, Ruby View Quarter Horses bred many quality horses from her band of championship mares. Those yearlings were sold at the Reno Snaffle Bit sale, the Fort Worth Cutting Horse sale and by private treaty. Two of the horses she bred were Reserve Champions at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity and one that she bred, owned and sent to training was a Finalist at the National Cutting Horse Futurity.

Holly is survived by her husband and many family members.

Because of Covid restrictions, no funeral services are anticipated. A celebration of her life will be held when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Northeastern NV Museum, or the Desert Pines Horse Rescue in Holly's memory.