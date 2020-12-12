Menu
Mary A. (Holly) Gregory
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Mary A. (Holly) Gregory

September 2, 1955 - December 6, 2020

Holly was born in California and spent her early life moving across the country as her father was employed by a variety of companies including General Motors, General Electric and finally the computer division of TRW in Los Angeles.

While still in High School in Southern California, Holly worked with people with disabilities, and took a team to the first Special Olympics. After a number of professions including top sales person for 3M Window Tinting, she was a pioneer in the use of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

While following that endeavor, she met and married Jim Gregory who worked in the same field. Together, over the following years, they developed, owned and managed a number affordable apartment communities throughout rural Nevada. Their property management company also managed other affordable housing properties including complexes in Reno, Sparks and many Nevada cities. Their companies continue to operate in her absence.

Holly was respected by the affordable housing community for her knowledge of the programs and her tenacity. Through her activities, Holly touched many lives and left many people with fond memories of her sparkling personality.

Holly was an accomplished rider as well as a gourmet cook. Her equine company, Ruby View Quarter Horses bred many quality horses from her band of championship mares. Those yearlings were sold at the Reno Snaffle Bit sale, the Fort Worth Cutting Horse sale and by private treaty. Two of the horses she bred were Reserve Champions at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity and one that she bred, owned and sent to training was a Finalist at the National Cutting Horse Futurity.

Holly is survived by her husband and many family members.

Because of Covid restrictions, no funeral services are anticipated. A celebration of her life will be held when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Northeastern NV Museum, or the Desert Pines Horse Rescue in Holly's memory.


Published by Elko Daily on Dec. 12, 2020.
I have many memories of Holly from when we were closer. Deepest condolences.
Koren Sutton
February 1, 2021
I am so sorry to hear the passing of Holly. Went to North High School and we had a couple of classes together she was a sweet classmate. Thoughts and Prayers go out to her family and friends. RIP Holly
Beverly Stanzione
January 8, 2021
I´m so sad to hear of Hollys passing. She stayed with me in the 80s when she worked at Goodwill in Colorado Springs, and we hosted her parents there. We were not close as cousins, but I admired her passion for the disabled and her determination. My prayers go out to Jim and her friends and family.
Rebecca Fredell
January 8, 2021
Joanne Flanagan
December 22, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Holly passing. She had a great smile. I know this will be so hard Jim. You are in my thoughts, And my memories of Weststates, and happier times.
Naomi Holt
December 17, 2020
Such a wonderful lady! She will be missed by so many. We are so sorry, Jim.
Fred and Joleen Worline
December 16, 2020
Holly was a very active and vibrant person and will be missed. My sincerest condolences to Jim and the rest of her family.
Richard Price
December 15, 2020
Condolences Jim. She will be missed.
Shirley Evans
December 13, 2020
Jim, I am so sorry for your loss. Holly was a delight with a terrific smile, and a determined will of steel as well. She did so much good for your employees and residents of apartments. She will he missed.
Sarah Adler
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss.. She will be missed... The kids tell me to tell you they're sorry and they love u lots.. Kk says she's sad for you Grandpa Jim.
Jamie Jury & Gregory grandkids.
December 12, 2020
