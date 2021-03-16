Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jean Paris
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mountain Vista Chapel
450 Mill St
Ely, NV

Mary Jean Paris

February 9, 1924 – March 10, 2021

Mary Jean Paris, born February 9th, 1924 in Armendaritz in the Basque Country of France, passed away peacefully with her family on March 10th, 2021 at the age of 97. She was the second oldest of nine children born to Jean and Marie Louise Legarto.

Always a caring and helpful person, Mary Jean left home at the age of 12, working to help generate income for her family. In 1948, she immigrated to the United States and became a proud American Citizen. After arriving in Reno to work in a boarding house, she went to visit her brother, who was herding sheep for Bertrand Paris Sr. in Ely. While there, Bert Sr. asked her to stay and care for his daughter Grace's, two young children, Jerry and Roy Christiansen. During that time, Mary Jean met and fell in love with her husband of 63 years, Pierre "Pete" Paris Sr. They were married in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada on September 9th, 1950.

Mary Jean was a ranch wife, a mother, and a devout Catholic dedicated to the Holy Rosary. She was very active in her children's school and 4-H activities. Over the years, she took in numerous children of friends and relatives, instilling in them her hard work ethic and giving them the gift of life on the ranch. She and Pete Sr. lived on the ranch until 1998 and then moved to Ely where they ran a small hobby farm. They rebuilt old sheep camps and tended to one of their son's livestock in the summer months.

After 63 years of marriage and the passing of her husband, Mary Jean moved to Elko to be closer to her family. She spent her remaining years quilting, watching the cattle, and enjoying the scenery of the Ruby Mountains. She will be remembered for her selfless giving, her strong work ethic, and her extreme love and support of family and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Jean and Marie Louise Legarto; seven of her siblings; husband Pete Sr.; children Mickey and Grace Marie; and granddaughter Sophia. Mary is survived by sons Pete Jr. (Rama), David (Dena), and Mark (Kim); eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Helen in France; and numerous nieces and nephews in the US and in the Basque Country.

A Funeral Service in celebration of Mary Jean will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, Nevada at 11 AM on Friday, March 19th. There will also be a Rosary at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely on Thursday, March 18th at 7 PM. Donations can be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Box 151026 Ely, NV 89315 or to a charity of the donor's choice. If you have a quilt made by or with Mary Jean, we ask that you bring to share at Friday's Service.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Mountain Vista Chapel
450 Mill St, Ely, NV
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Ely, NV
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Vista Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mountain Vista Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Mark and Kim, What a lovely tribute to your sweet mother. I´m so sorry for your loss. Celebrate her often!
Mimi Richards
March 27, 2021
Mary Jean and Pete Paris always rise to the top of my memories when I think about growing up in Ely. Pete always put a smile on my Daddy's face and Mary Jean on my Mama's. Mary Jean started my mother quilting and now I'm learning. What a wonderful tradition to carry on. Every time I saw Mary Jean, her eyes would light up, a smile would brighten the room and she would take my hands while talking to me. Our conversations always ended with her smile and "bless you". Seeing her in church was always a highlight of my week. My love and sympathy go to her family who have always been there for mine throughout the years. I have no doubt when Mary Jean walked through the gates of heaven Pete, Mickey and Grace Marie welcomed her with open arms and I'm pretty sure Daddy was standing behind them waiting for his hug too.
Yvette Joy Waters
March 17, 2021
Sellman Ranch
March 17, 2021
Marie Jeanne a eu une longue vie, avec de dures épreuves qui ont jalonné sa route. Sa foi l'a aidé à surmonter tous ses chagrins. tu vas retrouver tous les tiens. Repose en paix Ttanta.
Jeanine Fernandez
March 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about MaryJeans passing! Last time we saw her was when my dad had passed at my home. Oh the stories she could tell . She was that person that no matter how much time had passed just yesterday was when you had last talked. I just wished I had had time to listen to hear more from her. I know I now have another angel watching over me. Love to all the family. She set an example for her kids cause your all great too!
Debbie Tanner (Pinky and Jeans daughter)
March 16, 2021
Dixie George Willoughby
March 16, 2021
Oh my sweet Mary Jean, so full of love and kindness, I will miss you so. I am grateful i was able to visit with you (and David) a few years ago when i was in Ely, and have so many fond memories of times our families spent together. I will light candles for you this weekend at the Basilique Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption de Nice, here in Nice, FR. Thank you again for being you and sharing so much with so many! <3 <3
Christine (DiCianno) McDonald
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results