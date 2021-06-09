Mary Barbara Walther

December 18, 1935 – April 18, 2021

Mary Walther passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. She was born December 18, 1935 to John and Barbara (Telfer) Hennessy in Alameda, California and was the first of five children. Mary married young, had 6 children, and through those years resided in Carson City, Winnemucca, and for the past 55 years, Reno, where she met Joe Walther, the love of her life. They were married on January 10, 1976 and have been together for 45 years. They now have 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Mary grew up in Oakland, California, attending Marylrose Catholic School, and Holy Names Catholic High School. She was employed for many years at the Liberty Belle Restaurant and Washoe County School District, where she was affectionately (or shall we say unaffectionately) known as "Mean Mary" until her retirement in 2000. Many former students may remember the "wrath" of "Mean Mary" if they happened to get in trouble on one of the school buses. She handled discipline problems in a stern but fair way for many years.

Mary and Joe were foster parents for Washoe County Social Services, the State of Nevada, Youth Parole, and Washoe County Juvenile Probation, opening their home to many children, especially teenage juvenile offenders. She was heavily involved with the youth of the community and worked at the Charles McGee Center, Whittenberg Hall, and the Jan Evans Juvenile Facility. She was also a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for abused or neglected children. In her later years she worked as a relief housemother at Casa da Vida and volunteered at Saint Vincent's Dining Room. To say she had a profound impact on the many children and adults she encountered in her life would be an understatement.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother John R. Hennessy, daughter Katherine McWilliams, and Grandson Troy Hansen. She is survived by her husband Joe, 3 younger siblings; David Hennessy (Julie) of Manhattan Beach, California; Jean McGuire (Mike) University Place, Washington; and Paul Hennessy of Reno, Nevada. She will be missed also by her 6 surviving children: Constance Leary of Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico; Barbara Glover of Blackfoot, Idaho; Christopher Walther (Karin) of Novato, California; Shelly Hansen (John), Edward McGarry (Kathi), and adopted daughter Melissa Grohs (Dan) all of Reno Nevada.

She leaves behind also the joy of her later years - 13 grandchildren, Spencer McWilliams, Jesse Green, Brandie Stephens, Cy Merrill, Arron McJones, Melanie McGarry, Nick, Quinn, Kaedi, Brian and Kevin Walther, Lalania and Dannika Grohs and 5 great grandchildren, Sophia and Josephine Stevens, Beau and Ridge Merrill and Kennedy McJones. She also leaves behind a ton of shoes, watches, and a matched outfit for every day until the middle of 2023. A Garage Sale may be in the future!?

A Memorial Mass is planned Thursday June 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM at St. Therese Church of the Little Flower. A private family burial at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery will follow. A reception will be held at the William N. Pennington Youth and Teen Facility, 1300 Foster Drive, immediately after the service.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent, in memory of Mary, to one of the following: Moms on the Run 5995 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502; Casa Da Vida 1290 Mill Street Reno, NV; or Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows 2680 E. 9th St. 89512.

