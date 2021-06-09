Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Barbara Walther

Mary Barbara Walther

December 18, 1935 – April 18, 2021

Mary Walther passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno. She was born December 18, 1935 to John and Barbara (Telfer) Hennessy in Alameda, California and was the first of five children. Mary married young, had 6 children, and through those years resided in Carson City, Winnemucca, and for the past 55 years, Reno, where she met Joe Walther, the love of her life. They were married on January 10, 1976 and have been together for 45 years. They now have 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Mary grew up in Oakland, California, attending Marylrose Catholic School, and Holy Names Catholic High School. She was employed for many years at the Liberty Belle Restaurant and Washoe County School District, where she was affectionately (or shall we say unaffectionately) known as "Mean Mary" until her retirement in 2000. Many former students may remember the "wrath" of "Mean Mary" if they happened to get in trouble on one of the school buses. She handled discipline problems in a stern but fair way for many years.

Mary and Joe were foster parents for Washoe County Social Services, the State of Nevada, Youth Parole, and Washoe County Juvenile Probation, opening their home to many children, especially teenage juvenile offenders. She was heavily involved with the youth of the community and worked at the Charles McGee Center, Whittenberg Hall, and the Jan Evans Juvenile Facility. She was also a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for abused or neglected children. In her later years she worked as a relief housemother at Casa da Vida and volunteered at Saint Vincent's Dining Room. To say she had a profound impact on the many children and adults she encountered in her life would be an understatement.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother John R. Hennessy, daughter Katherine McWilliams, and Grandson Troy Hansen. She is survived by her husband Joe, 3 younger siblings; David Hennessy (Julie) of Manhattan Beach, California; Jean McGuire (Mike) University Place, Washington; and Paul Hennessy of Reno, Nevada. She will be missed also by her 6 surviving children: Constance Leary of Arroyo Hondo, New Mexico; Barbara Glover of Blackfoot, Idaho; Christopher Walther (Karin) of Novato, California; Shelly Hansen (John), Edward McGarry (Kathi), and adopted daughter Melissa Grohs (Dan) all of Reno Nevada.

She leaves behind also the joy of her later years - 13 grandchildren, Spencer McWilliams, Jesse Green, Brandie Stephens, Cy Merrill, Arron McJones, Melanie McGarry, Nick, Quinn, Kaedi, Brian and Kevin Walther, Lalania and Dannika Grohs and 5 great grandchildren, Sophia and Josephine Stevens, Beau and Ridge Merrill and Kennedy McJones. She also leaves behind a ton of shoes, watches, and a matched outfit for every day until the middle of 2023. A Garage Sale may be in the future!?

A Memorial Mass is planned Thursday June 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM at St. Therese Church of the Little Flower. A private family burial at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery will follow. A reception will be held at the William N. Pennington Youth and Teen Facility, 1300 Foster Drive, immediately after the service.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent, in memory of Mary, to one of the following: Moms on the Run 5995 S. Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502; Casa Da Vida 1290 Mill Street Reno, NV; or Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows 2680 E. 9th St. 89512.

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Mary's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com


Published by Elko Daily on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Memorial Gathering
William N. Pennington Youth and Teen Facility
1300 Foster Drive, NV
Jun
24
Memorial Mass
2:30p.m.
St. Therese Church of the Little Flower
NV
Jun
24
Burial
Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
NV
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
We will miss you Mary.. Rest in heaven.
Michelle O'Meara
Friend
June 24, 2021
With much trepidation I got onto a school bus in April 1977 to be taught how to drive by Mary. I had been warned by Kurt that her bark was worse than her bite. What I discovered that very long day was a wonderfully caring person who loved children and who would do anything possible to keep them safe. In '78 or '79, I was assigned to a difficult high school route. It was mid-December and I was the fifth driver. Two of the previous four had resigned. Like a concerned mother, Mary took me aside and told me what I needed to do. More importantly, she told me I could do it. I did and finished the school year with a fabulous group of formerly out of control teenagers. A couple of whom I ran into years later and was thanked by for sticking it out with them. Those thanks belong to Mary.

I left the job in 1980 and didn’t see Mary again until 1997. It was at a school event for first graders from all over the county. She was still driving a school bus. Before I could tell her my name she threw her arms around me and gave me a huge hug. She was overjoyed to meet my daughter.

Mary was the last of that era’s management team of Kurt, Orville, Craig and Diane. Because of those five, driving a school bus was the most rewarding job I ever had. An experience made possible by Mary on an April day in 1977. Thank you!
Don Mello
Coworker
June 9, 2021
I knew Mary through her close friend Carolyn Quadrio. I was so sad to hear of her passing. So many friends I know are devastated to lose Mary. It is a great loss to the community. She was so giving and caring. I’m thankful I got to know her. Lee Westlake
Leona Westlake
Acquaintance
June 7, 2021
God Bless this beautiful spirit, and her loving family.
Victoria Taylor
Friend
June 7, 2021
Mary touched so many lives especially my sister. May she rest in peace.
Leslie Gospodnetich
Friend
June 6, 2021
Joe and the rest of Mary's family...

What a beautiful, kind, and giving soul Mary was. Visits to Reno will not be the same. May God be with you guys.

Gary Porter
Friend
June 6, 2021
I was fortunate to work with Mary for many years at WCSD. I know I drove her crazy at times, but once I learned to do it "Mary's way", everything just seemed to go a little smoother. May you be at peace with the Lord, Mary.
George Hastings
Friend
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results