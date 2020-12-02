Matthew Memeo

August 24, 1989 – November 2020

Matthew Memeo, 31, of Elko passed away November 2020. He was born in Elko to Mike and Colleen (O'Brien) Memeo on August 24, 1989.

Matt attended Southside Elementary School, Elko Junior High, and graduated from Elko High School in 2007. He also attended Great Basin College.

Matt enjoyed and excelled at motocross and Arenacross racing. He earned many titles and trophies in races across the West Coast. He had a reputation as a daredevil and spent most summers riding around the Elko area with his brother Joe.

Matt's greatest love was the 3 ½ years he spent in China teaching English to young students. He taught classes in Daqing, Wenzhou and Longgang to students that went on to win national competitions and recognition in English speaking excellence.

Matt is survived by his father and mother; his brother, Joe (Kiaya) Memeo; his half-brother, Patrick Finney; Aunts and Uncles, Sean and Nancy O'Brien of Reno and Randy and Debbie Memeo of Redding, CA. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Matt is very loved and will be missed dearly.

There will be no service at this time, but we will hold a Celebration of Life for Matthew at a later time in Spring/Summer 2021.