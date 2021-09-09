Maureen Sharon "RED" Calton Dinsmore

August 10, 1942 – August 31, 2021

On August 31, 2021, there was an earthquake outside of Wells, NV. We are convinced that it was the heavenly gates opening to prepare to bring our beloved Red (Grandma Red, Ma Red) home to rest with those she loved who passed before her.

Red was born in Las Vegas, NV to Frank and Virginia Crosse. Red's father, Frank, was one of two Doctors in Las Vegas at that time. Red had two sisters, Pat and Maggie and two brothers, Frank and Mike. Red attended beauty school and was known for her amazing "Do", which she never left home without doing. She loved cutting and styling all the kid's hair as well.

Red moved to Wells in 1966 and quickly became one of Well's most famous bartenders. She worked at the Trail 40, Ranch House, Old West, and the Hacienda. Those who knew and loved her knew that she was even more fun on the other side of the bar. Red loved dancing on the bar while friends and family cheered her on, she loved every moment of it. Red married her true partner in life, Chris Dinsmore, in 1987. They enjoyed many wonderful years together going on camping trips at Tabor Creek and taking trips to Las Vegas with their precious fur babies, Poo and Sheba. In her later years, Red enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. She passed away peacefully, at home, in their arms.

Red was preceded in death by her daughter Kari, daughter Gayle, and daughter Lisa (Brett). She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Scooter), her son James (Holly), daughter Jamie and daughter Kim. Red is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren that she loved with all of her heart. At Red's request, there will be a wake, time and date announced at a later time.

Everyone that was blessed to know her, became her family. She will be dearly missed by all. What a wonderful legacy of strength and kindness she has left us. She was a true Nevadan. Rest in Peace, Sweet Red.