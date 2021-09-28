Max Joe Martinez

November 12, 1934 – September 8, 2021

Max Joe Martinez was born in Coyote, New Mexico on November 12, 1934 to Felix and Josefa Martinez. He passed from this life to eternity on September 8, 2021 in Elko, Nevada.

Having worked most of his life as a sheepherder, he also worked at a lumber mill in Cuba, New Mexico. As a sheepherder he worked in some of the most beautiful parts of our country. His love and passion was always for the outdoors; in the mountains hunting, fishing or just going for a drive. The image of him riding his horse while wearing his black hat; that was the Max we all knew, that is the man that he was, and that was the life he desired and lived.

Max was a practical joker and was always willing to take part in a good prank; a majority of the time he was the instigator. His sense of humor could catch you off guard and leave you walking away asking yourself "was he joking or is he serious?" That little grin on his face often gave it away. His storytelling was unending; he could remember events, names and places and describe them in such detail that you felt like you were part of the story.

Often a man of few words, Max would use his wisdom, life experiences, insight and advice to help others.

Max is survived by his Sisters: Antonia (Rudy) Velasquez and Claudina Herron; Daughter Maxine (Marsh) Miers; Step-daughters: Carol Mascarenas, Cathy Serrano, Della (Anthony) Frank, and Josephine (David) Mabe. He also had numerous nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and great nephews.

Max is preceded in death by his Father Felix, Mother Josefa; Sister Romelia; Brothers: Timoteo, Alberto, and Aurelio and Life Companion Beverly Martinez.

Max, we will always love you, and we will miss you every day that you are not physically with us. We gain our strength, comfort and peace from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who has left us with a promise that we will see You again.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Coyote, New Mexico on October 16, 2021.