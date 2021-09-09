MelLisa Cherie Beasley Fisk

November 16, 1991 – September 4, 2021

In Loving Memory of MelLisa Cherie Beasley Fisk

On September 4, 2021, our beloved MelLisa left us to become our guardian angel.

MelLisa was welcomed into this world November 16, 1991, by her parents Tim and Michelle Beasley, her brother, Lloyd, and sister, Shanelle. She was born in Boise, Idaho and when she was a toddler, her family moved to Spring Creek, Nevada where she spent her growing up years. She attended Spring Creek High school where she was active in FFA, Drama and Choir, and truly enjoyed all the traveling and performances with her fellow classmates. She graduated in 2010 and followed up her education at GBC in Elko.

At a church activity in 2010, she ran into Allan Fisk, who had sung next to her in Select Choir when she was just a freshman, romance blossomed and they married in June 2011. Allan and MelLisa have four children, Allan, Noelle, William, and Phillip. They have lived in Spring Creek, Nevada; Kimberly, Idaho; Magna, Utah; and recently back home to Nevada.

MelLisa was a very caring person who would help anyone in any way she could. She was an amazing mother. With a knack for adventure, she sought out fun activities for her family and blessed the whole world around her with her bold, artistic, beautifully creative personality.

She loved the Lord and taught her family to follow in His ways. She will be held in our hearts forever and greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, John William Moore (Bill), Patricia May Spencer Moore and Elma Arlene Gray Beasley. She is survived by her husband, Allan Robert Fisk, her children Allan Timothy (8), Noelle Sylvia (5), William Peter (4), and Phillip Jay (2), her parents Timothy Wayne Beasley and Michelle Moore Beasley, her brother Lloyd Baden (Jenelle) Beasley and her sister Shanelle May Beasley, grandfather Lloyd Jay Beasley, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel 3001 5th Street, Elko, NV 8980.

Viewing 11:00 am

Funeral Services 1:00 pm

Interment Elko City Cemetery

Memorial Gathering Meal Following the interment, gather back at the church for the meal, all are welcome.