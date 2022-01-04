Merl D. Hutchings

February 3, 1942 – December 24, 2021

Loved ones bless our lives with their presence while on this earth. We mourn their departure, but we celebrate the life they lived and the lives they touched.

Merl D. Hutchings was born in East Ely, Nevada February 3, 1942 to William Donnell Hutchings and Dora Dean Shellenberger. The only boy of five sisters, Brenda (Jim Reed), Loree (Richard Williams), Marcelyn (Richard Kerby), Michele (Russel Beck) and Kim (Bob Walton). Merl was baptized into the LDS church on November 4th, 1950 by his grandfather, William Edward Hutchings in Hot Creek on the Warm Springs Ranch near Lund, Nevada.

His family moved from the ranch into Ely and then to McGill where Merl attended elementary school, then White Pine High in Ely. Here he met Lois Duval and they married in 1959. Three children were born of this marriage, Dora (Bob Arnold), Robert (Heidi Rogers), Cristee (Willie VanPeer) and stepson John Baker.

Merl loved hunting, camping, and anything outdoors with his family. His love for dogs, horses and indulging in shooting guns was a major part of his life. Ranching was his chosen career and he loved working at Borchert Ranch near Cherry Creek, yet his adult career was long-haul trucking and driving busses for many major country western stars.

He married Margie Brown in 1969, then, in 1972 he met Barbara Bucy in Tennessee and they were married for 43 years until her passing. Merl departed this world December 24th 2021 at Parkway care center, Payson, Utah. Preceding him in death, parents-Don and Dora Hutchings, wife-Barbara, son-in-law-Larry Sage, nephew-Dillon Beck, three brother in-laws, Steve Meranda, Jim Reed, Jim Duval Jr.

He leaves behind 9 grandchildren; Joshua Puyleart, Levii Hutchings, Logan Sage, Codi Hutchings, Shane Baker, Breanna Bresheras, Sierra Sage, Kelsey Baker, and Shelbi Hutchings; plus 4 great-grandchildren, Caden Puyleart, Tayelynn Puyleart, Caselli Hutchings and Hank Hutchings. He leaves behind two lifelong companions in TN; Charlie Brown (Teri B.), and Judy Lee.

Burial: January 8th, 2022 at 1:00 PM Cherry Creek, Nevada and a Celebration of life will be held in May 2022: date and time pending.