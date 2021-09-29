Michael A. Aguirre

April 12, 1945 – September 21, 2021

Michael A. Aguirre (Mickey the Mailman) passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at home peacefully. He was born April 12, 1945, to Mary and Johnnie Aguirre. He was the eldest son of six children. Mickey was born and raised in Elko. As a young boy, Mickey grew up living at the Nevada Dinner House (presently Luciano's). He attended Elko Grammar School and Elko High School graduating in 1963. He was also a member of the National Guard.

After high school, Mickey attended Boise State University in Idaho for a year and a half. He returned to Elko and married Pauline Hardman in June 1966. They were together for 55 years. They were blessed with three daughters, Traci, Toni, and Michele. Family was most important to Mickey. He often reminisced about his family. He was proud of his daughters and especially his grandchildren and all their accomplishments.

Mickey loved hunting and the mountains. He took many trips with his hunting buddies to Colorado and would return home with a truck full of elk meat for his family. His daughters were disappointed when he would return with just elk teeth in hand and not the whole elk, as they wanted to see the "big buck" their dad had shot.

Mickey would often pack up the family and head to the mountains for the day. He loved searching for waterfalls and wildlife. He enjoyed the changing of the seasons and always made an effort to take a drive to Lamoille Canyon.

He loved horses and had many throughout his years. He would often go riding in Lamoille Canyon and the Ruby Mountains. On his days off, Mickey would take his daughters riding with him when they were little. They would wake up early and head down to Stockman's for a sweet roll and glass of milk, then pack up the horses and head to the mountains for the day.

He enjoyed team roping and helping out various ranchers with branding throughout his years. He loved the home cooking and conversation around the table after the work was done.

He worked at the United States Postal Service as a mailman and was later promoted to a supervisor. He worked there for over 30 years and retired in 2000. He was always late for Christmas Eve dinner, as he made sure the community received all of their packages for Christmas. He also helped his parents with bartending at the Nevada Dinner House.

Mickey is survived by his wife Pauline, daughters Traci (Joe Wines), Toni (Greg Perkins), and Michele Shepard, grandchildren Matt and Zane Wines, Kameron and Elizabeth Perkins, Hannah and Joshua Shepard. He is also survived by his brothers Johnnie Ray, Robert (Kerry), and Bill and sister Linda.

Those preceding Mickey in death: His parents Mary and Johnnie, Uncle Pete Laucirica, and brother Joe.

Cremation will take place at Burns Funeral Home in Elko. As per Mickey's request, there will be no services. As Mickey would say each day "What's for lunch?" Please have lunch and a sarsaparilla with your family and friends in honor of Mickey.

He was a simple man, but loved by so many. He was a hard worker, good provider, loving husband, dad, and grandpa. Mickey and his family had their trials over the years, but were able to overcome them with the love they have for each other. He will be greatly missed, especially by his family and his many friends. Until we meet again, goodbye to our Mick, Mickey, Michael, the Mickster, Basko, Dad, and Papa. We love you dearly and will miss you.