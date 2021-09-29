Menu
Michael A. Aguirre
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

Michael A. Aguirre

April 12, 1945 – September 21, 2021

Michael A. Aguirre (Mickey the Mailman) passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at home peacefully. He was born April 12, 1945, to Mary and Johnnie Aguirre. He was the eldest son of six children. Mickey was born and raised in Elko. As a young boy, Mickey grew up living at the Nevada Dinner House (presently Luciano's). He attended Elko Grammar School and Elko High School graduating in 1963. He was also a member of the National Guard.

After high school, Mickey attended Boise State University in Idaho for a year and a half. He returned to Elko and married Pauline Hardman in June 1966. They were together for 55 years. They were blessed with three daughters, Traci, Toni, and Michele. Family was most important to Mickey. He often reminisced about his family. He was proud of his daughters and especially his grandchildren and all their accomplishments.

Mickey loved hunting and the mountains. He took many trips with his hunting buddies to Colorado and would return home with a truck full of elk meat for his family. His daughters were disappointed when he would return with just elk teeth in hand and not the whole elk, as they wanted to see the "big buck" their dad had shot.

Mickey would often pack up the family and head to the mountains for the day. He loved searching for waterfalls and wildlife. He enjoyed the changing of the seasons and always made an effort to take a drive to Lamoille Canyon.

He loved horses and had many throughout his years. He would often go riding in Lamoille Canyon and the Ruby Mountains. On his days off, Mickey would take his daughters riding with him when they were little. They would wake up early and head down to Stockman's for a sweet roll and glass of milk, then pack up the horses and head to the mountains for the day.

He enjoyed team roping and helping out various ranchers with branding throughout his years. He loved the home cooking and conversation around the table after the work was done.

He worked at the United States Postal Service as a mailman and was later promoted to a supervisor. He worked there for over 30 years and retired in 2000. He was always late for Christmas Eve dinner, as he made sure the community received all of their packages for Christmas. He also helped his parents with bartending at the Nevada Dinner House.

Mickey is survived by his wife Pauline, daughters Traci (Joe Wines), Toni (Greg Perkins), and Michele Shepard, grandchildren Matt and Zane Wines, Kameron and Elizabeth Perkins, Hannah and Joshua Shepard. He is also survived by his brothers Johnnie Ray, Robert (Kerry), and Bill and sister Linda.

Those preceding Mickey in death: His parents Mary and Johnnie, Uncle Pete Laucirica, and brother Joe.

Cremation will take place at Burns Funeral Home in Elko. As per Mickey's request, there will be no services. As Mickey would say each day "What's for lunch?" Please have lunch and a sarsaparilla with your family and friends in honor of Mickey.

He was a simple man, but loved by so many. He was a hard worker, good provider, loving husband, dad, and grandpa. Mickey and his family had their trials over the years, but were able to overcome them with the love they have for each other. He will be greatly missed, especially by his family and his many friends. Until we meet again, goodbye to our Mick, Mickey, Michael, the Mickster, Basko, Dad, and Papa. We love you dearly and will miss you.


Published by Elko Daily on Sep. 29, 2021.
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss I met mickey at the start of my postal carrier 1990 I was 21 he was the best supervisor I have ever had.he even picked me up for work with his yellow step side when snow prevented me getting my car out of the garage once. I also remember camping out in the mountains and I woke up staring up at a horse and mickey smiling down at me he was the Best!!!!
Michael stephens
Work
February 12, 2022
Pauline Im so sad for your family. Thinking of all your pain. Terry Clark
Terry Clark Whitney
October 6, 2021
Such a sad moment for all of us! What a guy!! I will miss seeing him in the deli, he brought such sunshine and smiles to all our lives! Thinking of you all and sending healing energy to his loved ones and friends!
Wendy
October 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was always a pleasure to visit with. Always made everyone smile. Susie Dorsa Sandoz
Susan Sandoz
October 1, 2021
I remember Mickey delivering the mail to our home in the Basque neighbor hood behind the Star Hotel. My mom called him Speedie! He had a wonderful smile and big heart. God bless you all!
Jackie Schultz Bailey
September 30, 2021
I was shocked to see Micks obit. We grew up together,played together,tried to raise parakeets with the help of Ray Sabala and will miss him. He raised a great family and I send my condolences to them.
Mike Simonsen
September 29, 2021
Pauline and family, I'm so sorry to hear of Mickey's passing, I saw him the Sunday of the fair. I enjoyed picking his brain on blue grouse spots in the Ruby's, my mom enjoyed him as a good friend, I'm very sorry.
Jay D Bilbao
September 29, 2021
So sad to hear about Mickey's death. He was always so cheerful, happy, kind and a devoted family man. Some spirits should live forever, Mickey was one of those spirits.
Dennis & Kathy Bohall
Work
September 29, 2021
Your smile and hugs will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know you. Prayers to your family.
Shirley Evans
September 29, 2021
One of the most wonderful caring people I have ever known. After I lost my husband he always had a kind word and a memory to share. My prayers to your wonderful family
Chris McAnany
Friend
September 29, 2021
