Michael "Mike" Scott Biers

February 24, 1969 – February 21, 2021

Michael "Mike" Scott Biers beloved father and friend to many escaped this mortal realm on Sunday February 21, 2021, in Elko, Nevada after battling an aggressive form of cancer over the past year. Mike was born on February 24, 1969 in Shelby, Michigan, and graduated from Elko High School.

Mike served the United States of America as a member of the Nevada Army National Guard, and he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 to 2013. Mike was employed by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for approximately 11 years. He made many lifelong friends in his military service and civilian work that he called his "brothers" and family.

Mike's life revolved around his son, Michael and always wanted the best for him. He enjoyed outdoor activities with his son, and was an avid rock hound, lapidary, and duck hunter.

Mike put others' feelings before his own and he always seemed to find the right words to lift your spirits. Mike truly made you feel loved. He had a great sense of humor. Mike said that we can look for him at the North Star or in the mischievous wind that blows here in Northeastern Nevada. He is survived by his son Michael, mother Julie Gould (Rob) of Elko; sister, Holly Cochran-Miles (John) of Spring Creek; father Richard Biers, and brother Samuel Biers. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Mickey.

Per Mike's wishes, a celebration of life and funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday March 20, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elko, NV with burial and Mike's official military honors to follow at the City of Elko Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV. In lieu of flowers, Mike wished memorial donations be made to benefit Mike's son's future education. The memorial fund details are pending.

God speed Mike!