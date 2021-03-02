Menu
Michael Scott Biers
Elko High School
Michael "Mike" Scott Biers

February 24, 1969 – February 21, 2021

Michael "Mike" Scott Biers beloved father and friend to many escaped this mortal realm on Sunday February 21, 2021, in Elko, Nevada after battling an aggressive form of cancer over the past year. Mike was born on February 24, 1969 in Shelby, Michigan, and graduated from Elko High School.

Mike served the United States of America as a member of the Nevada Army National Guard, and he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 to 2013. Mike was employed by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for approximately 11 years. He made many lifelong friends in his military service and civilian work that he called his "brothers" and family.

Mike's life revolved around his son, Michael and always wanted the best for him. He enjoyed outdoor activities with his son, and was an avid rock hound, lapidary, and duck hunter.

Mike put others' feelings before his own and he always seemed to find the right words to lift your spirits. Mike truly made you feel loved. He had a great sense of humor. Mike said that we can look for him at the North Star or in the mischievous wind that blows here in Northeastern Nevada. He is survived by his son Michael, mother Julie Gould (Rob) of Elko; sister, Holly Cochran-Miles (John) of Spring Creek; father Richard Biers, and brother Samuel Biers. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Mickey.

Per Mike's wishes, a celebration of life and funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday March 20, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elko, NV with burial and Mike's official military honors to follow at the City of Elko Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV. In lieu of flowers, Mike wished memorial donations be made to benefit Mike's son's future education. The memorial fund details are pending.

God speed Mike!


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Elko, NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Happy Birthday!! Miss you every day!!
Vicki Dargie
Friend
February 21, 2022
Missing you more & more each and every day. Until we meet again my friend!!
Vicki Dargie
Friend
October 14, 2021
Michael was a good friend for quite a long time while in the Nevada Guard and other places. He is surely missed by his friends and loved ones, I had last talked to him about 4 months ago, he seemed upbeat and wanted life to be meaningful, and his life was. His life had touched many. - Robert D. Merritt SFC, USA Camp Humphreys, South Korea
Robert David Merritt
March 9, 2021
I´ll always remember the fun times we had in high school shop. Mike was always so full of energy and made everyone laugh! He was so funny and was a friend to everyone. I´m so sorry Julie. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time.
Janie Owen
March 8, 2021
It was an honor to know and to serve with Mike, he will be missed. Rest in peace Mike.
Chris Vedis
March 7, 2021
Julie, prayers and sympathy to you and your family.
Jana Schneider
March 6, 2021
Prayers and sincere sympathy to all of Mike's family. Mike was a wonderful person and always had a smile. Great memories of talking about life and laughing! Godspeed!
Addie Ritchey
March 4, 2021
I will miss my friend of 30 years!! We went through ups & downs but we was always there for each other when we really needed a friend. He had a heart of gold & a sense of humor that was infectious. I will miss our chats & visits we had but at least I know he will always still be my friend even though he is gone!! RIP my friend!! Until we meet again!! Love ya!!
Vicki Dargie
March 1, 2021
Mike you were something else you will be missed ,, and one heck of a computer guy in fact he got me a few times ,,it was good getting to hang with you glad I was on your good side ,,but really you you will be missed
Terri coleman
February 28, 2021
Although I did not know Mike well in High School, he always seemed nice, friendly and outgoing. He will be missed. I know he touched many lives and I offer my condolences to the family and close friends. Sending prayers fir strength and peace. RIP my friend.
Julie Candelaria
February 28, 2021
Mike was a kindred spirit that I had the pleasure of knowing for the past 7 years. I always enjoyed talking to him because he said exactly what he thought! I so admired his fervent dedication to fatherhood. He will certainly be missed here. Rest In Peace Mike.
Deborah Gentry
February 27, 2021
I had the honor of serving with Mike in the Nevada Guard. He was one hardest working and helpful people I had ever met. No matter the task he would smile and say I got this. RIP my friend.
Mike Bolley
February 27, 2021
Mike was the most caring, sweetest, kind person I´ve ever meet. He told my kids he was my brother and they called him Uncle Mike. We´d known each other for years. I always saw him riding his bike. He always had kind words & always words of wisdom. Especially that brought a smile to your face. I´m definitely going to miss him! Rest In Peace my friend!
Traci McKennon
February 27, 2021
Very well written obituary. Mike was an employee of mine and also a dear friend. He was a person that could be trusted and took care of his friends. He will be deeply missed and our world is a lesser place without him. My condolences to the family.
Corey Glennon
February 27, 2021
My love and prayers for all Mike's loved ones.
Kristie Moorman
February 27, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Mike's passing, what a great guy and he will be missed.had the pleasure of working with mike years ago and man what a good time that was ,always had me laughing.prayers to all
Scott Jenkins
February 27, 2021
Mike was one of the first people that welcomed me and my family into the neighborhood. He was such a sweet guy and every time we saw him he had a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed.
Brittney Gonzalez
February 27, 2021
Michael was such a nice guy. When we moved into the neighborhood, he was there to greet us and make us feel like we fit in. Our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Johnna Gonzalez
February 27, 2021
