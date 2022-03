Michael A. Harney

December 4, 1994 – June 6, 2021

Michael A. Harney passed on June 6, 2021, with his loving family around him, in Owyhee, NV. He was born to Shelley Collins and Ian Harney on December 4, 1994.

Services will be held on June 14, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. MST at the Human Development Center, Owyhee, Nevada.