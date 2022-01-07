Love you Michellie may you rest in peace and be reunited with Berna and the rest of our family. Sending my condolences and prayers for you all.
Jozett Keena
January 11, 2022
Michelle was a beautiful person always smiling no matter what. I will miss seeing her smiling face work. So sorry for her family´s loss I knew she loved you all so much, my sincere condolences to you all.
Libby Randolph
Work
January 8, 2022
Only the very best to the family, the same love she shared in life. Always helpful. Sorry for the loss of such a wonderful Soul.
Hon. Samuel L. Biers
Friend
January 8, 2022
My condolences to the family! May she rest in peace! My beautiful Michellie! You always be in our hearts! Prayers for the family!
Gracie Keena
Family
January 7, 2022
My deepest condolences to you and your family Michelle was an awesome lady and she made my good friend Murray a really happy man Michelle always had a smile on her face and I know that she never met a stranger she was such an angel everybody she met she brought happiness and lots of love her smile was the best will never be forgotten that's for sure it was my pleasure to meet and know her I wish I would have got a chance to know her more but through Murray I feel like I've known her my whole life
Daniel summers
January 7, 2022
My dearest cousin Michelle: The Lord has called you to go home to be forever in his loving arms. To be more healthy and radiant to shine on all your loved ones left behind. Our family is so heartbroken over loosing you. We as a large family unite together from near and far for strength and comfort knowing that we will all be together again in heaven. I love you Michelle, I miss you. Take care of all your family from heaven where you have been graced by unlimited love from our holy God. See you in my dreams our dearest Michelle. I've always been so very proud and honored to have such a beautiful cousin I called Shelly. I will never forget you and the memories we shared. Until the time we all meet again.....
Brenda (Levy) Parrott