My dearest cousin Michelle: The Lord has called you to go home to be forever in his loving arms. To be more healthy and radiant to shine on all your loved ones left behind. Our family is so heartbroken over loosing you. We as a large family unite together from near and far for strength and comfort knowing that we will all be together again in heaven. I love you Michelle, I miss you. Take care of all your family from heaven where you have been graced by unlimited love from our holy God. See you in my dreams our dearest Michelle. I've always been so very proud and honored to have such a beautiful cousin I called Shelly. I will never forget you and the memories we shared. Until the time we all meet again..... Brenda (Levy) Parrott

Brenda (Levy) Parrott Family January 7, 2022