Myron Joseph Pree
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Elko High School
FUNERAL HOME
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd
Elko, NV

Myron Joseph Pree

January 15, 1958 – October 3, 2021

Myron Joseph Pree, 63, died suddenly from Covid pneumonia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was born to Leo and Bonnie Pree in Bloomington, Illinois on January 15, 1958. In first grade, Myron moved to Gridley, Illinois to live with foster parents James and Mariam Hutchison. Myron graduated from Gridley High school, Illnois Weslyn University, and University of Nevada, Reno.

He was always drawn to music and sharing his passion through music education. Although he could play several instruments, his favorites were organ and piano. He began his teaching career at Deer Creek Mackinaw School District teaching elementary music, high school band and chorus in Mackinaw, Illinois. He became involved in Community Theater.

He married Su-Lynda Simpson in Mackinaw on August 2, 1986. After moving to Nevada, they had two daughters, Sarah and Emily. Myron taught at Owyhee Combined School, Spring Creek Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Elko Junior High School, Elko High School, and Spring Creek High School. He directed musicals, taught choir and band, and took musical groups to various performances.

Myron was a man of faith and used his musical talents to accompany church services throughout his life. Also, he worked in several hospitality establishments such as Bob Evans Restaurant, Red Lion Inn and Casino, Gold County Inn, Best Western Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, and Shutters Hotel. Between working in hospitality, he also created his own business S & E Distributing.

He is survived by his wife Su-Lynda, daughter Sarah Kiehn (Alex), daughter Emily Pree, grandchildren Lila Jo and Reed Olin Kiehn. He is survived by siblings Harold Pugsley, Mike Pree, Marsha Arnold, Merle Pree, Shirley Splawn, Jim Hutchison, Jayne English, and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by James and Mariam Hutchison, Leo and Bonnie Pree, Sandy Hofmann, and Marty Pree.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Burns Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers make a donation to a musical organization of your choice.


Published by Elko Daily on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Burns Funeral Home - Elko
895 Fairgrounds Rd PO Box 689, Elko, NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Merle Pree Family
November 11, 2021
Myron and I were in the same class in Gridley. He was a fun guy and always could make me chuckle. With Sympathy Kathy K
Kathy Kinkade
October 12, 2021
Su-Linda please accept our sincere condolences. Myron and yourself were so wonderful and important to Mackinaw. Take care .
Deborah Littlefield Good
October 11, 2021
Said news. My condolences to his family. I was blessed to het to listen to his music and experience his charm.
Brian Arthur
Other
October 10, 2021
Mr. Pree was a caring teacher who pushed our band and music program to excel at Spring Creek High School. He was a man of faith who encouraged his students to be compassionate. The family is in our prayers.
Davida Noble (Nash)
School
October 10, 2021
Myron Pree was a great mentor who taught me a lot about music. My fondest memories growing up have him in them. He was a wonderful music teacher and friend. He will be missed by many. My condolences to his wife and 2 daughters in their time of grief.
Crissy Dean
Friend
October 10, 2021
Always enjoyed Mr Pree´s sense of humor. Will never forget he was coaching JV basketball and was going to cut me. We laughed about that for a while. My condolences Mrs Pree and family. RIP Sir
Phillip Mendive
October 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences for your loss. Love and prayers are with you.
Barbara and Alan Kightlinger
October 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mr. Pree's passing .....my condolences to his family. I knew him from Dee Mack High School when he taught there. He was always a nice guy and had a good sense of humor. In the last few years I heard from him from time to time on Facebook. He still had his sense of humor that I remembered. Prayers for his friends and family......
Brian D Bell
October 9, 2021
Sending prayers and psotive thoughts during this time. We so enjoyed knowing Myron.
Joe and Margaret England
Friend
October 9, 2021
We have many fond memories of Myron's (and Su-Lynda's) years in Mackinaw. Su-Lynda, we have many great memories of you growing up and being a part of the Mackinaw United Methodist church. Our condolences to you and your family on Myron's passing.
Dallas & Yvonne Embry
October 9, 2021
Su-Lynda and family....Diana and I send our condolences as we process the sad news and fond memories of our interactions with Myron. RIP Myron.
Bill Embry
October 9, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Your family in this difficult time! We have many of great memories of Myron when he played the organ at church, band trips & many more. RIP Myron. Prayers of comfort to his family!
Zeek & Jeanice Jensen
Friend
October 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss- Myron always made me smile. He was a great man.
Cindy Rankin
October 9, 2021
So sad to hear, he was a great band teacher at spring creek high. He made class fun, will miss his humor and I will never forget all the encouragement he gave me to always do my best and gave me encouragement to try out for solos. Will miss him.
Allison Pason-Guy
School
October 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss and our thoughts & prayers are with the entire family. I met Myron my first day at Illinois Wesleyan and we lived across the hall from each other at Gulick Hall. Such a talent.
Dan Jameson
School
October 9, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the family. Myron was a godly man that I will miss. We shared some great times together both in our school time together and out time at church. RIP my brother, you will surely be missed by all.
Greg Reeder
October 9, 2021
Rest In Peace Myron!
Steven wright
October 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I was a student of your dad's at Deer Creek Mackinaw High School. I graduated in 1987. Mary M (Cameron) Breckenridge
Mary Breckenridge
School
October 9, 2021
Myron is a wonderful person and one of my bosses years ago. He was always there with a kind word and really always had my back under some very trying times. Condolences to his family.
Eve Hambleton
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results