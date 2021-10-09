Myron Joseph Pree

January 15, 1958 – October 3, 2021

Myron Joseph Pree, 63, died suddenly from Covid pneumonia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was born to Leo and Bonnie Pree in Bloomington, Illinois on January 15, 1958. In first grade, Myron moved to Gridley, Illinois to live with foster parents James and Mariam Hutchison. Myron graduated from Gridley High school, Illnois Weslyn University, and University of Nevada, Reno.

He was always drawn to music and sharing his passion through music education. Although he could play several instruments, his favorites were organ and piano. He began his teaching career at Deer Creek Mackinaw School District teaching elementary music, high school band and chorus in Mackinaw, Illinois. He became involved in Community Theater.

He married Su-Lynda Simpson in Mackinaw on August 2, 1986. After moving to Nevada, they had two daughters, Sarah and Emily. Myron taught at Owyhee Combined School, Spring Creek Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Elko Junior High School, Elko High School, and Spring Creek High School. He directed musicals, taught choir and band, and took musical groups to various performances.

Myron was a man of faith and used his musical talents to accompany church services throughout his life. Also, he worked in several hospitality establishments such as Bob Evans Restaurant, Red Lion Inn and Casino, Gold County Inn, Best Western Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, and Shutters Hotel. Between working in hospitality, he also created his own business S & E Distributing.

He is survived by his wife Su-Lynda, daughter Sarah Kiehn (Alex), daughter Emily Pree, grandchildren Lila Jo and Reed Olin Kiehn. He is survived by siblings Harold Pugsley, Mike Pree, Marsha Arnold, Merle Pree, Shirley Splawn, Jim Hutchison, Jayne English, and various nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by James and Mariam Hutchison, Leo and Bonnie Pree, Sandy Hofmann, and Marty Pree.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Burns Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers make a donation to a musical organization of your choice.