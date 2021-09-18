Nancy Sedillo

March 15, 1940 – September 13, 2021

Nancy was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada where she developed an excellent reputation as a real estate agent. She also did bookkeeping and accounting for select businesses. Nancy moved to Elko, Nevada in 1998 where she worked as a bookkeeper for ranching firms and other entities.

Nancy is survived by four daughters, Cindy (Ken) Heaton, Tammy (Rocky) Shook, Lisa (Tony) Aguilera and Nancy "Pooh" (Matt) Mondragon; six grandchildren, Patrick Shook, Sierra Aguilera, Gina (Jose) Magama, Desire Mondragon, Matthew Mondragon, Robert Shook and three great grandchildren, Remi Shook, Mila Ronco and Makaio Magama.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Nany at 4:00pm on Friday, October 1, 2021 to be held at the Valley View Memorial Park and Funeral Home. 4335 West, 4100 South, West Valley City, UT 84120

Nancy and family would request that flowers not be sent, but if anyone wishes to do so please send a contribution to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, her most prized charitable organization.

Nancy will be sorely missed by both friends and family alike.