Nancy Diane Aiazzi Wright

June 14, 1938 – February 19, 2021

Nancy Diane Aiazzi was born on June 14, 1938 in a house with the midwives in Carlin, Nevada. Her parents were George and Donna Aiazzi and she had many relatives here in this small town growing up. She lived in Carlin almost her entire life and attended Carlin Combined Schools. She and Her cousin, Ruth Ann Micheli, were best friends and "cousin sisters" and she was very close to her brother, Jim. After high school she attended Mills College in Oakland, California. She met Charles Bishop Beymer and married him in Carlin in the Catholic Church. They had a daughter, Christy Beymer in 1959. Nancy and "Bish" later divorced and several years later she married Bob Wright. Bob had two boys Michael and David Wright. Bob and Nancy had a daughter Toni Wright in 1964 and then shortly after that the boys came to live in Carlin with the Wright family. Yours, mine and ours was a family of 5 now. Bob and Nancy bought a bar downtown named the "Nevada Club". There was always cribbage, pool, Black Jack and good conversation there. Nancy raised her family and was a loving mother. Bob and Nancy later divorced and she remained in Carlin.

Nancy was a very talented seamstress and made all the girls school clothes. She was also a very talented artist and took art classes whenever she could and reading was her passion as well. Nancy was always an animal lover and advocate for the broken and lost animals. She raised a cow which she named "Steero Agnew", a pig and a goat at her house and had many stray animals she nursed including ducks, magpies, crow, a bobcat, cats, dogs and many other animals over the years. She was a nurturer and always wanted to help anyone she could.

Nancy had many good friends in Carlin over the years and was loved by so many. George Judkins courted Nancy and they married and lived happily ever after until George passed away after many years of being inseparable. George had five daughters so Nancy had a lot of extended family to love and care for her. Her mission was always to help others. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Carlin and playing cards.

Nancy fell and broke her hip on February 17 and was awaiting surgery when she passed away unexpectedly on February 19 from a blood clot. Her daughter, Toni, passed away the night she broke her hip leaving Nancy heartbroken. Nancy always took care of Toni, making sure she had whatever she needed, especially after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Preceding Nancy in death are her parents, George and Donna Aiazzi; son, Michael Wright; daughter, Toni Wright and husband, George Judkins.; and Bob Wright. Nancy is survived by aunt and uncle Jim and Jean Hutchison; cousin, Kaye Hutchison and her husband Michael Widmere; brother, Jim and his wife Cherie; daughter, Christy Collins; son David Wright and his wife Ann; grandchildren, Michael Collins and his wife Stephanie; Rachel Collins and her fiancé, Chris Cave; Courtney Wright and her fiancé Marc Cooper; Natalie Wright, Justin Wright, Travis Wright and Mitchell Wright; dear friend, Ray Riotte who cared for Nancy so much in the past few years and was a true blessing; as well as Patti Pawelek and Ruth Ann Mitchell. Nancy had so many dear and precious family members that loved and cared for her.

There will be a graveside service on March 6, 2021 at 11:00am followed by an open house at Nancy's home in Carlin. Please wear jeans in honor of Nancy. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to either The Ironwood Pig Sanctuary at 34656 E. Crystal Visions Rd., Marana, Arizona 85658 or The Carlin Senior Center at 320 Chestnut St., Carlin, Nevada 89822.