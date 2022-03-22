Norma Lee Viergutz

October 20, 1955 – March 6, 2022

Norma was born at Elko General Hospital to Norm F. Magin and Elsie Ruth Magin. She attended Southside Elementary, kindergarten through third grade. The family then moved to San Francisco. Her Dad worked for Kaiser Hospital and she attended Marina Junior High and Galolao High School and received her diploma in 1972. After that she began her of adventure, she traveled to New York for a short time, and then stayed in Mexico for four years, she moved back to the U.S. for work at a large Garden supply company in Sacramento, California. She served the Western Region for 12 years. After that she decided to move back to Elko, Nevada to be with her family. That is when she met the love of her life John (Boney) Viergutz, They married in 1985. Norma started Ruby Mountain Trading Post. The First store front was on Mazanita, she then moved to Rancho Plaza. In March 1992 they welcomed Amy their daughter into their lives. John and Norma purchased Jack Creek Lodge in 1996 and lived there until Amy was in high school.

Norma is preceded in death by her father, Norman F Magin; mother, Elsie Ruth Magin; brother, Norm Robert Magin; sister, Renee Rodriguez and sister, Beverly Carson. She is survived by husband, John Viergutz; daughter, Amy Viergutz, son- in- law, Jeff Jones; sister, Jaqulin Wiggins and brother, Kenneth Green all of Elko, Nevada, as well as brother, Orville Blevins, Spring, Texas, and brother, Harm Magin Reno, Nevada.