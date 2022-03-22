Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Elko Daily
Elko Daily Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Lee Viergutz
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022

Norma Lee Viergutz

October 20, 1955 – March 6, 2022

Norma was born at Elko General Hospital to Norm F. Magin and Elsie Ruth Magin. She attended Southside Elementary, kindergarten through third grade. The family then moved to San Francisco. Her Dad worked for Kaiser Hospital and she attended Marina Junior High and Galolao High School and received her diploma in 1972. After that she began her of adventure, she traveled to New York for a short time, and then stayed in Mexico for four years, she moved back to the U.S. for work at a large Garden supply company in Sacramento, California. She served the Western Region for 12 years. After that she decided to move back to Elko, Nevada to be with her family. That is when she met the love of her life John (Boney) Viergutz, They married in 1985. Norma started Ruby Mountain Trading Post. The First store front was on Mazanita, she then moved to Rancho Plaza. In March 1992 they welcomed Amy their daughter into their lives. John and Norma purchased Jack Creek Lodge in 1996 and lived there until Amy was in high school.

Norma is preceded in death by her father, Norman F Magin; mother, Elsie Ruth Magin; brother, Norm Robert Magin; sister, Renee Rodriguez and sister, Beverly Carson. She is survived by husband, John Viergutz; daughter, Amy Viergutz, son- in- law, Jeff Jones; sister, Jaqulin Wiggins and brother, Kenneth Green all of Elko, Nevada, as well as brother, Orville Blevins, Spring, Texas, and brother, Harm Magin Reno, Nevada.


Published by Elko Daily on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Boney and Amy, this just breaks my heart. Norma was such a fighter, wanting to see the next day, and the next, and the next. She truly lived for her family and all those extraneous ones she found and picked up along the way. Prayers for your own peace of hearts. She blessed us all!!
LONNA LIPPARELLI
Family
March 23, 2022
Cindy Moschetti
March 22, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard & Sharon Domingo
Other
March 22, 2022
Losing a loved one is never easy and harder to say good bye. Amy and Joe
Amy L Ziemba
March 22, 2022
Norma, fly high, angel!! You blessed many people's lives. Never forgotten!!
Lauri Brown
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results